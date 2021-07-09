EAM Jaishankar discusses nuclear, space and defense co-operation with Russian counterpart

India, he said, has always seen its relationship with Russia as a contribution to global peace, security and stability.



The time-tested and trust-based relationship in the Moscow Indies remains very strong and continues to grow, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday as he held productive talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to boost bilateral co-operation in space, nuclear, energy and defense sectors.

Mr Jaishankar, who is in Moscow on a three-day visit, also discussed global and regional issues such as the situation in Afghanistan, Iran and Syria.

He said the two leaders made good progress as part of preparations for the annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin later this year.

I would say that the talks were as always very warm, comfortable, comprehensive and productive, said Mr. Jaishankar.

He said his talks with Lavrov showed that despite the fact that so many things are changing in our world as before and as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, our time-tested and trust-based relationship is very much not just in place , but remains very strong, continues to grow. Mr Jaishanakar expressed appreciation for the support India received from Russia during the second wave of the Covid pandemic this year.

I think what makes our work together so natural and comfortable is our belief in a multipolar global order. We regard it as a reflection of a very natural and inevitable process of the evolution of interstate relations in the 21st century, he added.

He said that his bilateral talks with Mr. Lavrov focused on reviewing progress in various dimensions of their broad co-operation.

We have indeed made very good progress although over the course of a year much of this has been through virtual contacts and I can assure you that when the Annual Bilateral Summit takes place this year, the development, the progress in our cooperation will be very much in show in front of all of you.

A new dimension that has been added to our relationship of course is the agreement to hold the 2 + 2 Dialogue of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense. We thought we should do it somewhere according to mutual comfort this year. Otherwise, I can say that we are very pleased with the comprehensive development of our relationship, he said.

A large part of our cooperation is focused on the nuclear, space, energy and defense sectors, he said.

The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant project is well under way and you have heard Foreign Minister Lavrov tell you that the first concrete pour for Unit 5 has taken place. Space again has practical significance and would mean symbolic to our relationship, Jaishankar said.

Russia has been India’s original and strongest partner in the space sector, he said.

“Energy cooperation between us has increased significantly in recent years, reflected in both new potential investments and long-term commitments, which we have agreed on in the field of oil and gas,” said Mr. Jaishankar.

Our military-technical cooperation of the defense, but I would say that even the industrial cooperation today is strengthened by the Russian interest for the Make in India program, which is very visible. They also discussed greater inter-regional co-operation especially with the Russian region of the Far East.

We talked about how we can move it forward, there are some agreements that need to be signed, I think we have made progress there. We discussed the connections, especially the North-South Corridor … the Chennai-Vladivostok East Sea Corridor as well.

He shared with Mr Lavrov the plan and ideas for when the country will hold the presidency of the Security Council in August.

We obviously appreciate the Russian participation and cooperation. … Weve worked very collaboratively and positively, so the strength of our strategic partnership is expressed today when it comes to discussions at the UN, he said.

The two leaders also discussed their co-operation in the BRICS and RIC.

India is currently the chairman of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and also of RIC (Russia, India and China).

We have joint membership in the G-20, in forums run by ASEAN, SCO and CICA. We have a meeting of SCO Foreign Ministers that will come very soon, he said.

They also discussed the situation in Afghanistan where Taliban militants have captured dozens of districts in recent weeks and are now thought to control about a third of the country, before the full withdrawal of US and Western troops from the war-torn country.

The situation in Afghanistan attracted a lot of our attention because it has a direct implication for regional security. We believe the immediate need of the day is indeed a reduction of violence and whether we should see peace within and around Afghanistan, Mr Jaishankar said.

It is important that India and Russia work together and ensure that much of the progress we have seen in economic, social and democratic terms is maintained. We are both committed to an independent, sovereign, united and democratic Afghanistan, he added.

They also discussed the situation in Syria, the issue of Iran and Libya.

We both have long interests in the region. We believe that peace and stability in such a sensitive region is very important for the global interest, he said.

Mr Jaishankar also shared his view on the Indo-Pacific, a region that has seen aggressive behavior from China.

“Certainly because of our greater geopolitical compatibility with Russia, we see a more active Russian presence and participation in the region as something very important,” he said.