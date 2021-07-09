Connect with us

An illegally closed door blocked workers in a fire at a factory in Bangladesh leaving at least 52 people dead

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) A fire engulfed a food and beverage factory outside the Bangladeshi capital, killing at least 52 people, many of whom were trapped inside by an illegally closed door, fire officials said Friday.

The fire started Thursday night at the five-story factory Hashem Foods Ltd., in Rupganj, just outside Dhaka, sending large clouds of black smoke rising into the sky. Police initially put the death toll at three, but later discovered piles of bodies Friday afternoon after the fire was extinguished.

So far 52 bodies have been found, but the two upper floors of the factory have not yet been inspected, said Debasish Bardhan, deputy director of the Fire and Civil Protection Service.

He said the main exit of the factory was closed from the inside and many of those who died were blocked.

Many workers were thrown from the upper floors of the factory and at least 26 were injured, the United News of Bangladesh news agency reported.

Information on how many people were in the factory and how many were lost was not immediately available.

For now, we only have these details. After searching the top floors we will be able to get a full view, Bardhan said.

Bangladesh has a tragic history of industrial disasters, including factories catching fire with workers locked inside. Persistent corruption and poor enforcement have resulted in many deaths over the years, and major international brands, which employ tens of thousands of low-wage workers in Bangladesh, have come under intense pressure to improve factory conditions following fires and disasters. others killed thousands.

The factory that caught fire on Thursday was a subsidiary of Sajeeb Group, a Bangladeshi company producing juice under Pakistan based in Lahore Shezan International Ltd., said Kazi Abdur Rahman, senior general manager of export groups.

According to the groups website, the company exports its products to a number of countries including Australia, the United States, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Bhutan, Nepal and nations in the Middle East and Africa.

Rahman told the Associated Press by phone that the company is fully compliant with international standards, but he was not sure if the factory exit was blocked. Under Bangladesh factory laws, a factory cannot block its exit when workers are inside during production hours.

We are a reputable company; we keep rules, he said. What happened today is very sad. We are sorry.

As the recovery effort was carried out on Friday, the victims in white bags had gathered in an ambulance fleet while relatives screamed. As heavy smoke continued to rise from the still-burning factory, family members weeping for the missing workers eagerly awaited news of loved ones abroad carbonized.

Earlier, family members clashed with police as they waited overnight without a word about the fate of their loved ones.

The government ordered an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Past industrial tragedies have often been attributed to security flaws that still plague the South Asian country, despite rapid economic growth.

In 2012, about 117 workers died when they were trapped behind closed exits at a garment factory in Dhaka.

The country’s worst industrial disaster came the following year, when the Rana Plaza garment factory outside Dhaka collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people.

Authorities imposed stricter safety rules after that disaster, and the country’s clothing industry has since become largely in line with domestic and global observers. But many other local industries fail to maintain safety compliance and disasters have continued.

In February 2019, a blaze broke out in a 400-year-old area close to apartments, shops and warehouses in the oldest part of Dhaka and killed at least 67 people. Another fire in Old Dhaka on a house that illegally stored chemicals killed at least 123 people in 2010.

The International Labor Organization said in a 2017 report that Bangladesh’s regulatory framework and inspections had not been able to keep pace with the development of the industry.

