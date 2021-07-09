Covid May Cause Premature Birth: Government Why Pregnant Women Should Get Shocked | Latest India News

The Center on Friday said pregnant women should get the Covid-19 vaccine without any hesitation as all scientific studies are now in favor of vaccinating pregnant women. In fact, pregnant women should get the vaccine for two separate reasons, said Niti Aayog (health) member VK Paul. “The effect of Covid-19 on pregnant women is no different from that of others. But for pregnant women, Covid becomes a serious disease as the physiology of pregnant women at the moment is different,” Dr. Paul explained.

“There may or may not be any other pregnancy-related complications. It is a matter of two lives. But not only because of this, but there are also risks of premature birth if a pregnant woman becomes infected with Covid. Then she touches how “The mother as well as the premature baby. So the vaccine can prevent such complications,” said Dr Paul.

The ministry has recently issued a guideline allowing vaccination of pregnant women in India. All three vaccines available in India – Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik – are safe for pregnant women and they should get it, the government has said.

The vaccination machine in India started in January, but pregnant women were not allowed to get vaccines as clinical trials did not include pregnant women. “We took the time to recommend vaccination for pregnant women as the studies were ongoing and now that all the studies are in favor of vaccination for pregnant women, we are strongly recommending it,” Dr Paul said.

Pregnant women do not need to undergo any tests before being vaccinated, the government said adding that the vaccine is safe for menstruating women and has no effect on male and female fertility.