International
Covid May Cause Premature Birth: Government Why Pregnant Women Should Get Shocked | Latest India News
The risks of premature birth increase from Covid infection among pregnant women and then endanger two lives, the health ministry said on Friday, urging pregnant women to get the vaccines.
The Center on Friday said pregnant women should get the Covid-19 vaccine without any hesitation as all scientific studies are now in favor of vaccinating pregnant women. In fact, pregnant women should get the vaccine for two separate reasons, said Niti Aayog (health) member VK Paul. “The effect of Covid-19 on pregnant women is no different from that of others. But for pregnant women, Covid becomes a serious disease as the physiology of pregnant women at the moment is different,” Dr. Paul explained.
“There may or may not be any other pregnancy-related complications. It is a matter of two lives. But not only because of this, but there are also risks of premature birth if a pregnant woman becomes infected with Covid. Then she touches how “The mother as well as the premature baby. So the vaccine can prevent such complications,” said Dr Paul.
‘We must be vigilant’: Govt in Covid Lovda version in India
The ministry has recently issued a guideline allowing vaccination of pregnant women in India. All three vaccines available in India – Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik – are safe for pregnant women and they should get it, the government has said.
The vaccination machine in India started in January, but pregnant women were not allowed to get vaccines as clinical trials did not include pregnant women. “We took the time to recommend vaccination for pregnant women as the studies were ongoing and now that all the studies are in favor of vaccination for pregnant women, we are strongly recommending it,” Dr Paul said.
Pregnant women do not need to undergo any tests before being vaccinated, the government said adding that the vaccine is safe for menstruating women and has no effect on male and female fertility.
SHUT
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/covid-may-cause-pre-term-delivery-govt-on-why-pregnant-women-must-take-jabs-101625839079229.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]