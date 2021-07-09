Nigerians call for international help in student abductions





Parents of the latest group of abducted students in northern Nigeria are calling for international pressure on the government to help stop a series of abductions since December that have seized nearly 1,000 students

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria – Parents of the latest group of abducted students in northern Nigeria are calling for international pressure on the government to help stop a series of abductions since December that have seized nearly 1,000 students. Angry residents in Damishi in Kaduna state marched on the streets this week, demanding peace. The small group of protesters said at least 16 people were abducted on Wednesday, just two days after gunmen attacked Bethel Baptist High School early Monday and abducted at least 121 students. We are still in mourning for the Bethel school students and now that has happened, said Habib Lukeman, standing next to a barricade. We do not want bad governments, we do not want them. They must bring our children back. The parents of the abducted students gathered inside the school, crying, praying and seeking justice. We need the international community to help and talk to the government, said Joseph Jeremiah, a pastor whose 14-year-old daughter was abducted. When we talk about pain, we know what it is, what caused it, when you miss one of your family. Solomon Danbeki, vice-president of the school-teachers’ association, concerned about poor safety. The armed bandits came with sophisticated weapons, but the vigilant security personnel at the school had only weapons. There could be nothing they could do to save our children, he said. Two security guards lost their lives Monday as they battled the kidnappers, Governor Kadunas said. Such school kidnappings are becoming commonplace in northern Nigeria. The UN children’s agency estimates that at least 950 students have been abducted by gunmen since December, with more than half of the abductions taking place in the last six weeks. This situation really has a tremendous impact, said Emmanuel Nandang, director at Prelude Comprehensive College in Kaduna City. Parents do not allow their children to travel or leave home to study because they are afraid of what might happen, he said. With fewer students, the budgets of some schools have been reduced and they have been forced to lay off teachers. This situation affects the entire population, Nandang said. The kidnapping at Bethel Baptist High School is the fourth in Kaduna State in the last six months. There have been seven mass kidnappings of students in Nigeria this year. Gunmen demand rewards. Analyst Malam Bashir Mohammed has attributed the rise in kidnappings to poverty, unemployment and greed. Mass kidnappings from schools in Nigeria have risen sharply since 2014, when Boko Haram extremists abducted 276 students from a school in Chibok in the northeastern state of Borno. Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka, a retired army officer, has blamed the kidnappings on the paid reward, saying the government and security agencies are failing to track payments to catch collaborators in communities. AP journalist Ajayi Taiwo Oluwole in Kaduna contributed.

