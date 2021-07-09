Moon could visit Tokyo for the Olympic opening, the minister suggests





South Korea’s sports minister indicated on Friday that President Moon Jae In could visit Japan to attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics later this month, expressing hope for a meeting between the two countries’ leaders with this case. Hwang Hee, minister of culture, sports and tourism, told Kyodo News and other foreign media in Seoul that it would be meaningful even if Moon and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga “just met”. Hwang said his visit to Japan is already planned. Bilateral ties have sunk to their lowest level in decades, largely over issues arising from Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula between 1910 and 1945. Japanese and South Korean leaders have not held summit talks since late 2019. Suga and Moon simply exchanged greetings at a Group of Seven summit event in Britain in June. South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported on Friday that Moon is considering a two-day stay in Tokyo from July 23, when the opening event will be held. The report quoted a South Korean government official as saying. Japanese Foreign Ministry officials said Moon’s visit has not yet been scheduled. A Suga-Moon meeting, if realized, would be the first summit summit talks since December 2019, when Suga’s predecessor Shinzo Abe met with Moon in China. Asked at a news conference Thursday whether he would meet with Moon, Suga said, “it’s natural to treat (him) in a polite way in the light of diplomatic protocols.” Moon’s planned visit to Japan would be the first since he attended the Group of 20 summit in Osaka in June 2019. Japan-South Korea relations deteriorated following South Korea’s Supreme Court rulings in 2018 that ordered Japanese companies to compensate plaintiffs who were workers during Japanese colonial rule. Relations deteriorated in January when Seoul Central District Court ordered the Japanese government to pay reparations to former “comfort women” for their treatment in military brothels during World War II. Japan takes the position that a bilateral agreement of 1965 settled all claims related to its colonial rule of the peninsula, including those of workers and former comfort women.

