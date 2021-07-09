09 July 2021

A common misconception about advanced nuclear technologies is that they are largely conceptual and will not be commercialized in time to contribute to meeting short-term climate goals, but a comprehensive look at global efforts to develop advanced nuclear reveals progress fast towards commercialization and operation, write Clean Air Task Force, ClearPath, Nuclear Innovation Alliance, Pillsbury and Third Way.

(Image: Third Street)

“With numerous ongoing projects and numerous recently adopted policies to support the reactor ‘s advanced development, the US is well positioned to be a global leader in this field. ahead with programs to develop, demonstrate, deploy and commercialize advanced reactors – in some cases, reactors are already being built or operated.

The next generation of nuclear reactors, collectively called ‘advanced reactors’, are making substantial progress towards commercialism and are willing to offer new tools to provide clean energy. These advanced reactors are an evolution of today’s prevailing reactor technology, light water reactors (LWRs), or non-LWR projects that have operated on an and limited commercial basis since the 1960s but were never deployed widely.

Today is a watershed moment in advanced reactor space, with more than 30 commercial-scale demonstrations of various projects in progress across the globe. These designs affect target technologies, sizes and applications. Timelines for these projects indicate that advanced nuclear power can be operational in time to address the climate challenge, with commercial demonstrations in the 2020s, and then cost reduction and large-scale deployment in the 2030s.

These reactors are designed for mass production and to reduce construction risk through modularity, simplification of design and a high level of content produced. With shorter construction deadlines and lower construction risk, advanced reactors can quickly achieve cost reductions through technological learning.

Last year marked a monumental breakthrough for advanced reactors across the US. In May 2020, the Department of Energy launched its Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program which, since FY2021, has provided $ 480 million in funds appropriated for advanced reactor projects.

In December 2020, the Government of Canada, together with key stakeholders across the country, launched the SMR Action Plan of Canada. The Action Plan is based on the SMR 2018 Roadmap effort led by the Canada Department of Natural Resources and was informed through engagement with Canadian territories, provinces, indigenous peoples and communities, services, vendors and national laboratories.

In the UK, the advanced core was included in the Prime Minister’s ten-point plan for a green industrial revolution launched in November 2020. Specifically, the UK Government will invest 5 215 million (300 300 million USD) in SMR through low cost nuclear program from 2021 onwards.

In December 2019, Academic Lomonosov, The world’s first floating trading SMR, was connected to the network. The two 35 MWe KLT-40C reactors on board are based on technology used in Russian icebreakers and are powering the Chaun-Bilibino remote network in Russia’s Far East.

China’s progress in demonstrating advanced reactor technologies is best marked by HTR-PM, featuring two 100 MWe high temperature pebble reactor beds under construction at the Shidao Bay nuclear power plant.

Argentina has previously exported research reactors to Australia, Peru, Algeria and Egypt and is using those successes to demonstrate and commercialize an SMR. CAREM-25 is a small PWR under construction at the 2024 Nuclear Nuclear Power Plant.

In 2019, Ukraine’s national nuclear operator, NAEK Energoatom, the State Scientific and Technological Center of Ukraine and Holtec International entered into a consortium partnership to deploy Holtec SMR-160 in Ukraine and establish a production center for modules in the country. Six SMR-160 units are scheduled to be operational by 2030 at the country’s Rovno nuclear site, and Energoatom is considering deploying additional SMR-160 units to replenish renewables.

The use of SMRs for energy, desalination and thermal applications is part of the Saudi National Atomic Energy Project, approved by the government in 2017. King Abdullah City of Saudi Arabia for Atomic and Renewable Energy focuses on two technologies, the Korean reactor 100 MWe SMART, an integral type LWR, and Chinese HTGR.

With many countries considering nuclear reactors as a method of providing low carbon energy, it is important to understand the wider global landscape of advanced reactor development. End-user countries will be interested in technology kits that can address their specific needs, and supplier countries that can offer a competitive product will have a significant market advantage.

Specifically for the US, it is important to note that the advanced R&D efforts of the reactor are not taking place in a vacuum and that progress in the advanced development of the reactor in other countries should cause a proportionate increase in funding, support of policies and programs that have facilitated significant achievements by the advanced American Nuclear Industry to date. “

The full text of this article, Advanced Reactors: Angle Return, is here.