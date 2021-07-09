Delhi BJP chief threatens DJB chairman over severe water crisis | Latest Delhi News

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta said on Friday that if the “severe water crisis” in the national capital was not resolved within the next 48 hours, the state party unit would cut off water supply to the home of Delhi Board Chairman Jal Satyendar Jain .

Speaking at a news conference here, Gupta claimed the tanker mafia was “ruling the grass” under the Arvind Kejriwal government.

He claimed that the AAP came to power in Delhi promising to eliminate the active tank mafia under the then Congress government, but now the same mafia is dominating the roles under the Kejriwal government.

He added that the Kejriwal government and its ministers will understand how it feels to be without water when a ministry’s water supply is cut off.

Gupta also claimed that Jal Board, which was operating at a profit of 800 crore, is now “in the red and in fact, on the verge of bankruptcy”.

“People’s neighborhoods in over 100 localities are not getting water and many of them are forced to buy it. In such a situation BJP can not remain a silent spectator and its workers will agitate in every corner and corner of the city to protest against the city government, “the BJP leader said.

On Thursday, Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged protests against the VET government in various locations across the city over the alleged water crisis.

At the main protest site near the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters in Jhandewalan, Gupta-led partisans staged a sit-in claiming a lack of water supply in some areas of the city.