Friday Morning News – July 9, 2021

Biden says the US war in Afghanistan will end on August 31st President Biden says the US war in Afghanistan will officially end next month.

The president made the announcement at the White House on Thursday.

BIDEN: Our military mission in Afghanistan will end on August 31st. The retreat is proceeding in a safe and orderly manner, giving priority to the safety of our troops as they leave. Our military commanders advised me that as soon as I made the decision to end the war, we needed to move quickly.

He said about the speed of withdrawal is safety.

Biden said he made the decision to leave after ending an unbeatable war and a war that has no military solution.

His remarks come as the Taliban continue to seize more and more territory in Afghanistan. But the president again retreated against critics of the military withdrawal, saying We did not go to Afghanistan to build nations.

BIDEN: How many thousands of other American girls and boys are you willing to risk? How long would you have them stay?

Many Republican lawmakers warn that the risk to U.S. troops and civilians will eventually be greater after the withdrawal as terrorist groups again find safe haven in Afghanistan.

COVID cases are on the rise as delta variants spread COVID-19 cases are now officially moving in the wrong direction.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday that the 7-day average of new cases is just under 14,000 cases per day. This is 11% from a week ago.

The ultra-sticky delta variant is boosting growth.

WALENSKY: Although we expected the delta variant to become the dominant state in the United States, this rapid growth is troubling. We know that the delta variant has increased transmissibility and is growing in country pockets with low vaccination rates.

She noted that vaccines are still very effective in protecting against delta species and other variants.

New research from France adds further evidence that vaccines are still working against the coronavirus mutant.

Scientists conducted blood tests from several dozen people given the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine. They reported that almost all samples showed a strong immune boost strong enough to neutralize the delta variant.

Japan declares emergency, removes Olympic fans from Tokyo booth The delta variant is also causing problems in Japan, where vaccination rates are extremely low.

This prompted Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo.

YOSHIHIDE (translated): Considering the effect of variants, and to curb the spread of the virus, we need to strengthen our antivirus measures.

Suga said the state of emergency will last at least until August 22nd.

With that statement in place, fans will not be allowed to attend the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which start two weeks from today.

Japan banned fans from abroad months ago, but had hoped to allow a limited number of local fans in Tokyo.

The International Olympic Committee expressed support for the decision.

Just two weeks ago, organizers and the IOC allowed seats to be filled to 50% capacity, but crowds did not exceed 10,000. The state of emergency has forced a late turnaround.

Death toll from condo collapse in Fla. Increases to 60 In Surfside, Florida, the official death toll from a collapsed condo building rose to 60 on Thursday, with 80 other people missing.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters …

DESANTIS: The work will continue and will definitely identify every single person. And obviously we want to do everything we can for survivors and family members.

Detectives are still working to verify that each of those listed as missing was actually in the building when it collapsed.

The meticulous search for survivors shifted to a recovery effort at midnight Wednesday after authorities said they had come to the agonizing conclusion that there was no chance of life in the rubble.

Unemployment claims are rising The number of Americans filing for unemployment rose slightly last week even as the economy appears to be pulling out of the pandemic. WORLD Kristen Flavin has more.

KRISTEN FLAVIN, REPORT: Unemployment registrations rose by about 2,000 last week from a week ago. The Department of Labor reported 373,000 new applications.

Even as jobless claims rose slightly last week, many employers say they still can’t find enough workers.

On Wednesday, the government said U.S. employers posted 9.2 million jobs in May, the most since registrations began in 2000.

The total number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits, including the so-called $ 300 extra a week, rose to 14.2 million.

Reporting for WORLD, My Kristen Flavin.

Two Americans from Haiti were arrested in connection with the murder of Moise Authorities in Haiti have arrested two men believed to be Haitian Americans in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

One of the men arrested, James Solages, is said to be a former bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Haiti.

An official with the Hatian government said six people are now in custody in connection with the attack on Moises’ home in the hours before dawn on Wednesday.

Police killed four other suspects in a gunfight and two are still missing.

