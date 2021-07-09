International
Ace Magashule to appeal the trial that confirmed his suspension by the ANC
POLITICS
Suspended ANC general secretary Ace Magashule says he will appeal the decision of the Johannesburg High Court in which his request to change his removal from office was rejected on Friday because it is legally wrong and unconstitutional.
Magashule suffered a major blow when the court ruled that the ANC constitution was in line with that of the country and that the decision to suspend it was made under the terms of the party constitution.
He said while his legal team was reviewing and analyzing it, “for my part, there is no need to even study the trial”.
“Clearly is obviously legally wrong and does not comply with the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa. “Therefore, I have instructed my legal team to take immediate steps towards appealing this inaccurate judgment,” he said in a statement.
Ace Magashule
The ruling party suspended Magashule in May pending the completion of its criminal trial for corruption, fraud and money laundering. He had appealed to the court to overturn that decision and also confirmed his suspension of party president Cyril Ramaphosa for using the money to campaign for the 2017 ANC presidency under the # CR17 flag.
Magashule said: “Any judgment that says I was given the right to a hearing by the integrity commission in December last year regarding the 30-day deadline, which was approved only by the National Executive Committee (NEC) in March of this year, is definitely wrong.
“One does not need to be a lawyer to understand this contradiction. Also, to say that Ramaphosa’s suspension is invalid, even though it violates the Nasrec national conference resolution, is clearly wrong. “
READ: Ace Magashule loses case against ANC
He said every ANC member knew that no NEC resolution could attribute a conference resolution. ANC lawyers also acknowledged this reality, but the court found otherwise, he said.
“Finally, the idea that a suspension made in connection with Rule 25 of the ANC constitution is not punitive but ‘preventive’ should only be declared to be rejected. Rule 25 consisted of SAC disciplinary codes. “With regard to these and many obvious misconduct of the court, we are confident that the higher courts will deal with the case properly and without fear, favor or prejudice.
We are confident that the high courts will deal with the matter appropriately
Ace Magashule
Reading the trial from the full panel at Johannesburg High Court, Judge Jody Kollapen also found that Magashule had illegally suspended Ramaphosa. Judges Edwin Molahlehi and Sharise Weiner agreed in a unanimous trial that found that Magashule was also given ample opportunity to state his case in violation of the waiver rule and was therefore not denied the right to be heard. .
The court found that Magashule’s suspension under Rule 25.70 of the ANC constitution was preliminary and not punitive as argued in court. The ANC leaned in order to ask Magashule to leave pending the completion of his criminal trial.
READ: ANC gives Zuma-Magashule faction a new blow while Carl Niehaus suspended
On the other hand, Magashule argued that the rule was unconstitutional and contrary to other parts of the ANC disciplinary codes because it did not provide for the right to make representations and appeal.
In the case of Ramaphosa – who allegedly raised money to buy votes at the ANC 2017 national conference under flag # CR17 – the court found that he had not been sued and therefore the mandatory requirements to promote the 25.70 rule did not exist.
“There was no basis to confirm Ramaphosa’s alleged suspension, [as] we noted that the mandatory requirements to perform as a suspension within the meaning of rule 25.70, including that he be sued, were missing. There can therefore be no basis for activating rule 25.70 as Magashule claimed to do in support of his decision to suspend Ramaphosa. “
Kollapen said it was clear that the ANC recognized “the nature and extent of corruption and its impact on society”, which triggered the need for decisive action by the party in that outcome.
He said the call for decisive action “resonates with the ANC’s objectives as set out in its constitution, in particular its commitment to social justice and the elimination of inequality”.
He also said that the important rights of association and participation found in the Bill of Rights created the necessary space for the ANC to bring together its leadership and members in pursuit of a common vision and common goals.
In doing so, the ANC, through its constitution, created the model and mechanisms most appropriate to its structure and needs, provided that such a model, as evidenced by the ANC constitution, is in conformity with the African Constitution of South. “
READ: Zuma: ‘SA is returning to the apartheid style rule’
Further, it “provided the ANC is faithful to its constitution, it is largely left to the ANC to best regulate its internal functioning,” Kollapen said.
“This is what all members sign when they choose to be part of the ANC and this is the glue … that binds them together. It is a choice that the court must respect within the limits we have described.”
