90 percent of COVID deaths in Thailand have occurred since April, new blocking rules set

Thailand has imposed new blocking restrictions after the country reported a record number of deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday.

More than 90 percent of the 317,506 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Thailand and 2,534 deaths since the start of the pandemic have come since the beginning of April.

These rising numbers have prompted the government to adopt even stricter rules in Bangkok and surrounding areas on Friday. Such measures include closing bathrooms, limiting hours for public transit, and limiting the opening time of markets and convenience stores.

“There is something wrong with government policies. Our vaccines are very slow and we need to get better vaccines,” Cherkarn Rachasevet, a 60-year-old IT analyst, told the Associated Press after rushing to a grocery store to supplied supplies after restrictions were announced.

Several countries around Asia and the Pacific experiencing their first major waves of coronavirus rushed to implement tough restrictions on Friday, a year and a half into a pandemic that many had a good time initially.

Faced with a rapidly growing number of infections in recent months, authorities hope the measures could slow the spread before healthcare systems become overloaded.

It is a well-known rhythm in most parts of the world, where repeated waves engulfed hospitals and led to a high number of deaths. But many Asian countries avoided that cycle by imposing harsh travel restrictions combined with stringent measures at home.

Now some are seeing a record number of new cases and even deaths, partly to blame for the highly contagious delta variant combined with low vaccination levels and decisions to ease restrictions that have hit economies hard. Although the total number is still nowhere near what was seen during outbreaks in hotspots in Europe and the United States, rapid growth triggered alarm bells as many western countries with high vaccine rates began to breathe relief.

South Korea set a record for the number of new cases on Thursday, only to break it down on Friday with 1,316 infections, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. For the first time, Indonesia is seeing an increase that makes hospitals turn patients on and oxygen supplies run out.

Across the Asia-Pacific region, immunization levels have stagnated for a variety of reasons, including production and distribution issues, as well as an initial wait-and-see attitude from very early on when numbers were low and there was less of a sense of urgency. .

In South Korea – widely praised for its initial response to the pandemic that included extensive evidence and tracking contacts – critics are now blaming a growing number of cases on the government’s push to ease social distance due to economic concerns. Meanwhile, a shortage of vaccine supplies has left 70 percent of the population still awaiting their first strike.

The recent death toll has been low, however, and authorities attribute this to the fact that many of those vaccinated were elderly Koreans at risk.

Amid an increase in infections in the Seoul area, authorities announced that starting Monday they would impose the strongest restrictions so far. These include banning private social gatherings of three or more people after 6pm, closing nightclubs and churches, banning visitors to hospitals and nursing homes, and restricting weddings and funerals to single-family gatherings.

No country has been hit worse in the region recently than Indonesia. The seven-day averages of daily cases and deaths both more than doubled over the past two weeks.

Health experts say a partial blockade imposed on July 3 was too little too late and warned that the current wave, which is mainly on the islands of Java, Bali and some towns on the island of Sumatra, will soon begin to spread to it. the whole vast archipelago. The health system is already under pressure.

Despite a severe national blockade in nearby Malaysia, under which residents are locked in their homes, with only one family per person allowed to buy groceries, new cases since it began on June 1 continued to be hit and a record 9,180 daily cases were reported on Friday. The total death toll has doubled to 5,903 since June 1st.

It’s the second national blockade in the past year, and the government has said it will stay in place until daily infections fall below 4,000 and at least 10% of the population is vaccinated – but this comes at a tremendous cost, deepening economic hardship. , with many businesses forced to shut down and thousands losing their jobs.

Vietnam also imposed stricter restrictions Friday, blocking the city of Ho Chi Minh, the country’s largest metropolis and its economic and financial center, for two weeks. The 9 million inhabitants of the southern city are allowed to leave home only to buy food and medicine and for other urgent matters during that time.

Vietnam was able to limit its total coronavirus cases to 2,800 during the first year of the pandemic and reported almost no new cases in the three months to the end of April when they began to climb rapidly. In the last two months, the country has registered about 22,000 new cases and the less stringent restrictions imposed so far have not been able to stop the growth.

“It is a difficult decision to close the city, but it is necessary to curb the pandemic and return to normalcy,” said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during a government meeting Thursday evening.

Currently, about 4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, though the Ministry of Health said it hopes to inoculate 70 percent of the country’s 96 million people by the end of the year.

An exception to the regional rule seems to be India, where the Delta variant was first discovered – probably because its flood came first. The country has emerged slowly since a traumatic April and May, when a devastating rise in infections swept across the country, hospitals were depleted of beds and oxygen supplies, and overcrowded crematoria were forced to burn bodies in piers outside.

New cases and deaths are now declining. But with less than 5 percent of the eligible population of the country fully vaccinated, authorities are trying to disperse more shots and are investing heavily in field hospitals and ICU beds and amassing oxygen supplies.

Japan and Australia also announced new restrictions this week. Japan in particular is being watched as its state of emergency means spectators will be banned in most countries at the upcoming Olympics.

With the unveiling of the delta variant last month in Australia’s New South Wales, Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said on Friday that this is now the “scariest period” of the pandemic yet after it announced new restrictions in Sydney after the city reported 44 cases new, in line with the country’s approach to moving quickly with targeted measures to crack down on new outbreaks.

“New South Wales is facing the biggest challenge we have faced since the beginning of the pandemic,” she said. “And I do not say that easily.”