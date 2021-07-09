Why Russia and China are cooperating more than ever

As I predicted on Russian television in the main political program “The Big Game”, about Moscow, which is held recently between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin not only seminar, but very good. Although it can hardly be called the return of ambassadors to Washington and Moscow and the willingness to discuss issues of strategic stability a great success, the very fact that these leaders oppose any other line outlining their lines to another opposite side is already interpreted in justifiably as a success.

In general, the red lines have come up to the following. On the Russian side: inadmissibility of Ukraine’s NATO membership; non-deployment of short- and medium-range missiles in Europe, especially in the former Soviet republics; the West’s rejection of attempts to overthrow the Lukashenko regime in Belarus; the unacceptability on the part of the United States and Europe of attempts to organize an ecological revolution in Russia; and refrain from the financial and political support of the Russian anti-system. On the US side: Russia’s non-interference in US elections; Russia’s failure to use cyber-attacks on key US infrastructure facilities; Territorial integrity of Ukraine; and the protection of human rights in Russia and Belarus.

The personal meeting of the presidents contributed to the success of their interpersonal relationships. Vague distinction in the tension that was created between Putin and BidenafterBidensafirmative answerGeorge Stephanopoulos the question of whether Putin was an ABC killer.

This is evidenced by two people. The twelfth right-wing meeting in Geneva, Biden reacted unexpectedly to CNNreporter, who, with her question, tried to provoke to speak negatively against Putin. The response did not take long. Returning from Geneva, Putin on the first occasion spoke very highly of Biden, not only praising his professional qualities as an experienced international relations and negotiator of experienced experts, but also of a good physique.

However, the meeting is unlikely to have a serious impact on the nature of US-Russia relations. Russia’s red lines are clearly outlined, but it seems unlikely that the United States. will adhere to these red lines. The United States has defined its red lines very abstractly, which also does not suggest that Russia will adhere to them. Russia has repeatedly said it has never interfered in the US election or attempted cyber-attacks against US targets. As far as human rights are concerned, Moscow believes this is an internal matter and the Americans would be more good to defend human rights in their country, where they have quite a lot of unresolved, to put it mildly.

After Geneva, Putin made it clear that the red lines set for Russia are existential pressures from the United States and the European Union, no sanctions will force Russia to abandon them without concessions from either side.

Although China was not discussed separately at this meeting, the topic of China and ties in the Russia-China-US triangle was present today in Geneva. Both before and after the summit, there were many statements from American and Russian politicians that the US, as well as the West as a whole, is very concerned about Russia’s rapprochement with China and that the Americans should do something to say that Russia is not part of China.

The idea of ​​Chinabim, the main enemy of the United States, originally belonged to Trump. Trump wanted to improve relations with Russia to help China grow. Biden’s agenda obviously contains many provisions of Trump’s previous policy. Trump is gone, but Biden inherited “Trumpism” as a legacy. Indeed, Biden has lifted heavy sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. It would seem that the US and Europe are beginning to realize that with their misguided and counterproductive sanctions and pressure on Russia, they have hidden Moscow and left them with no choice but to move closer to China.

In short, Washington and Brussels are acknowledging the need to try to separate Russia from China. It is a very difficult task, but I think Western countries will try to give Russia a variety of proposals to convince that in the long run a very close alliance with China is not beneficial to it. The notion that the demonization of Russia and Putin in the West has reached such a level that it will be very difficult for them to change the course already established, is very likely that they will change the change. It is difficult for Russia because there are many red lines between Russia and the West, which, so far, the West has not been willing to accept and respect.

It would be a good idea to raise Russian-Chinese economic relations to a different current level because they correspond to the level of military-political relations between Russia and China. This will require the implementation, with the active involvement of Chinese investors, of some large projects in Russia in areas where a lot of energy, infrastructure, banking, high technology, aviation are already being built but not large enough in scale. Russia has carried out at its own expense several important projects related to the construction of a gas pipeline and infrastructure for the supply of other energy carriers. In Russia, there is practically no single major project initiated by China and there is no serious investment.

Today, China invests heavily in Africa, Latin America, and several Southeast Asian countries. This is very useful and important for China. But strategically and economically, investments within the economy, infrastructure, and science and technology sectors in Russia can be invaluable to both Russia and China. They will leave no argument for Russia ‘s anti – Chinese experts as well as for Western politicians and strategists who want to separate Russia from China.

Both the Russian institution and Putin personally understand that a growing China, this giant on Russia’s borders, is not only a concern but also a real opportunity. Today, China in many areas of high technology has not only overtaken Europe and the United States, but also sets itself the task of leaving Western countries far behind (in5G technology, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, etc.).

China ‘s expansion into Central Asia through a belt, a road “also poses a challenge and an opportunity for Russia. Central Asia is no longer an area of ​​exclusive Russian control. Countries in the region flirt with the United States, the West and China. of the US military contingent from Afghanistan, the possible increase of Taliban influence in Afghanistan and the geopolitical ambitions of Turkey are changing the whole region.The deployment of an Islamic NATO member state on the borders of China, given the presence of about 30 million The Muslim population in China itself, on its borders with Central Asian states, urges Beijing to play a more important role in the military-political spheres.Russia will not be alone in ensuring stability in the region, given that The US will try to maintain its presence and influence directly or by supporting Turkey.For the beginning, Russia and Chinamight consider strengthening the military component of S. Orga Hanghai Cooperation Initiative.

Finally, by forming an alliance of democracies against authoritarian states, with China and Russia in mind, Washington and Brussels need to be aware that they can leave Russia no choice but to cooperate more closely with China. If, as many analysts suggest, a cold war between China and the United States has already begun, it could last much longer than the original one between Washington and Moscow. In the global confrontation that could last for many decades (giving great military and economic advantages to the United States and China), it will be surprising if China’s leadership suddenly decides to turn such a valuable and important partner and allies into Russia to an enemy.

Andranik Migranyan is a professor at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, an academic institution run by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.or

Image: Reuters

