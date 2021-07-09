International
Suspected driver in N7 horror crash was being investigated for threats against pregnant woman
One of the three criminals killed in the horrific N7 crash was being investigated by the guard for vicious threats against a pregnant woman, it may be revealed.
arl Freeman (26) from Rossfield Park in Tallaght is also suspected to be the driver of the BMW that exploded in flames after colliding with a truck while driving the N7 carriageway north between Citywest and Baldonnell south of Co Dublin at 11.40 Wednesday afternoon.
He was being investigated over threats against the pregnant woman and the guard is also aware of an incident where he is suspected of interfering in the grave of a person linked to another woman he was threatening, a source said.
This was an individual the guard hoped to arrest in connection with a number of offenses and there is no doubt that he wanted the guard to engage in high-speed pursuit. He was off the lists, the source added.
Freeman who had almost 70 previous criminal convictions was released from his last prison sentence in May last year.
He had served a six-year prison sentence for aggravated theft of an elderly couple in a rural area near Ashford, Co Wicklow, in the early hours of March 12, 2015.
The court heard that the elderly woman remained traumatized and severely terrified. She feared she would be killed and indicated she would never live alone again. She never returned home and now lives with her daughter.
Freeman had previous convictions for offenses including dangerous driving, endangering, stealing, assaulting and illegally taking a car and a judge previously called it a threat to society.
His Paul Dean Maguire (29) who had about 30 previous criminal convictions was the last in the Irish prison system in December, 2019.
Three months ago Maguire was arrested along with other men in a case in which the guard claimed they were part of “an extremely sophisticated organized crime gang”.
The gang allegedly stole 30,000 in a burglary and the guard claimed that a list of other possible targets of alleged theft compiled by the crime gang, was found in a vehicle seized by the guard and believed to have been used by the suspects.
At the time, Maguire was on the run from UK police after he escaped from an open English prison where he was serving a sentence for theft.
Senior sources say the guard considers Graham Taylor (31) from Kiltalown Park in Tallaght as the most important criminal of the trio who were tragically killed in the horror clash.
Taylor was released from his last prison sentence in April and was considered an organizer in a ruthless Tallaght-based theft gang that had been involved in a crime spree across the country.
Taylor was closely linked to the high level of the theft gang, a source pointed out.
With over 120 previous convictions, mostly for driving offenses, Taylor was jailed for two-and-a-half years in April, 2019, for guarding a high-speed car chase while serving a 40-year ban on driving. driving.
He was convicted by a Dublin District Criminal Court jury following a trial earlier this year on three counts of endangerment and three counts of dangerous driving in Tallaght on June 19, 2016.
And Taylor was only 18 when he was jailed for years for threatening a guard.
Despite the serious criminal backgrounds of the three men, their deaths have caused great shock in the Tallaght area and there have been hundreds of homages to them from friends and family on social media.
Post-mortems were performed on their body at Dorgin City Morgue yesterday and the guard said this afternoon that they had not yet been officially identified.
The truck driver in his 40s who suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries is still being treated at Tallaght University Hospital.
The dark blue car of the BMW 3 series first came to the attention of the guard after being spotted near the Cookstown Cottages area of Tallaght.
The guard was suspected of the vehicle, but when they signaled for the driver to stop, the car sped away.
A patrol vehicle chased and followed the car along Cheeverstown Road.
When the suspected car entered the N7 on the wrong side of the double carriageway, the guard stopped following the vehicle for security reasons.
The BMW vehicle then collided with a truck before exploding into flames.
Sources added that the driver of the vehicle was dressed as a pizza delivery driver and suspect this may have been a disguise to commit theft or to “discover” undiscovered properties.
