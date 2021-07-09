Mumbai: Two including transgender people kill the baby after the family refuses to give money





Two people including a transgender person were arrested Friday on suspicion of abducting and killing a three-month-old girl in southern Mumbai. The couple killed the baby, named Aarya by her family, burying him alive in a swampy land along the Arabian Sea, police said. Aarya resided with her parents and grandparents in Ambedkar Nagar at Cuffe Parade. According to police, the transgender was angry with the family because he had not paid her money during the birth of the child and killed Aarya to give them a lesson. The baby was abducted from her home in the early hours of Friday, police said. She was sleeping with her parents and six-year-old brother when she was allegedly abducted, a police officer said. The incident came to light at 2am when her mother woke up, police said. She saw that her daughter was missing, after which she informed her husband and inquired with her mothers-in-law, who were sleeping on the middle floor of the structure one plus one, police said. After Aarya was not found, the family, along with locals reported the incident at the Cuffe Parade police station, where a kidnapping case was recorded, police said. We had named the transgender, Kanhiya Chaugule, known as Kanu, as the main suspect after she had come to our house Thursday evening and demanded Rs 2,000 and other valuables after a girl was born in our house, grandfather said her, Chandrakant Chitkote, adding, We did not give Kanut any money and asked her to come on the day of the naming ceremony of the young children, because of which there was a verbal debate between them. Then Kanu made threats and left. But shortly after the case was registered at the Cuffe Parade police station, Kanu learned that the family had made charges against her and allegedly went to the police station and surrendered at 7am. Kanu told us that the allegations made by the family were baseless. But during questioning, she admitted the crime and mentioned an accomplice who assisted in the killing, an officer said. The suspected accomplice, identified as Sonu Kale, was also arrested. During the investigation, police learned that Kanu met Sonun after a verbal altercation with the young children’s family. Chief Police Inspector Rajkumar Dongare of the Cuffe Parade police station said the Transgender then told him he was upset because the family had refused to give him money. They then decided to give them a lesson after which Sonu took him to their home. According to police, the family had left the door of their home open due to wet weather. Kanu and Sonu used this fact to enter and abduct the baby, police said. They then went to a swampy land nearby and Sonu buried Aarya alive, Dongare added. The couple took investigators to the scene at 1 p.m., where Aarya’s remains were found and taken to JJ Hospital for death. Post-mortem reports will help us ascertain if the toddler was raped before he was killed, Dongare said, adding that preliminary investigation reveals the toddler was not sexually assaulted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/mumbai-transgender-accomplice-kill-3-month-old-girl-7397017/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

