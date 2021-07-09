PKF International concludes Asia-Pacific Regional Summit International Events News PKF | tidings





This year the Asia-Pacific Regional Meeting (AsPac) virtual took place from 6 8 July and welcomed over 660 participants from 38 different countries. The three-day event included a strategy update by PKF International CEO Theo Vermaak and AsPac Chairman Vincent Chew, and a warm welcome to the new member firms that have recently joined the network. Attendees enjoyed the opportunity to collaborate during sharing sessions and panel discussions and participated in lively debates on effective client engagement and post-pandemic recovery plans. PKP AsPac Chairman Vincent Chew said: Despite travel restrictions, the PKF International team and the Regional Board have worked very hard to foster engagement within the AsPac region. “We continue to provide training through our online learning and development platform, PKF Hub, and look forward to introducing face-to-face meetings when global bottlenecks are eased.” PKF International CEO Theo Vermaak added, “I am grateful for the level of participation from across the Asia-Pacific region, and beyond! The strength of the PKF network is released when we share – learning from each other, exploring opportunities together and combining the best thinking from the brightest minds, with the ultimate goal of better serving our customers ”. This year, one of our main topics addressed the need for member firms to diversify their service offerings. Diversification is essential for risk management to be dependent on traditional services typically provided by accounting firms and new and diversified revenue streams can be easily utilized through the expertise and experience available through the PKF network of member firms. This session highlighted the need for customer engagement and the importance of customer-centric behavior. Regional Meetings are part of PKF Internationals’ ongoing efforts to provide high quality, engaging and relevant virtual events for PKF member firms to bring them together in their ambitions as part of the PKF family.

