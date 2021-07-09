Gujarat to reopen schools for grade 12 from July 15, 50% of students allowed

The Gujarat government on Friday decided to reopen schools for 12th grade students and colleges for undergraduate and graduate students from July 15th.

Almost 50% of students will be allowed to attend campuses. “Students can attend physical classes on a voluntary basis. Attendance will not be mandatory,” said State Prime Minister Vijay Rupani.

The state government has also decided to lift night surveillance in 10 of the 18 urban areas amid a sharp drop in new daily Covid-19 cases in the state. Currently, a curfew is in force in 18 cities and towns from 10 am to 6 am.

From July 10 to 20, the night time will be in effect in only eight major cities. They are – Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar.

Thus, there will be no overnight curfews in Bhuj, Morbi, Patan, Mehsana, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad, Ankleshwar, Vapi and Gandhidham.

Further, even in the eight cities where the night curfew will continue, training centers for 9th grade students onwards may resume classes.

Gujarat, meanwhile, added 62 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday that increased the number of infections to 8,24,091, an official from that state health department said.

With no new casualties in the last 24 hours for the second day in a row, the state number was 10,072, while 534 patients were discharged from various hospitals, bringing the number of recoveries to 8,12,522.

With this, the recovery rate in Gujarat now stands at 98.60% and that the state has remained with 1,497 active cases.

Of the 33 districts, 18 districts reported no new infections during the day. A maximum of 15 cases were recorded in the city of Ahmedabad, followed by six each in Surat and the city of Rajkot.

Only one new case was reported in the neighboring territory of the Dadra Nagar Union Haveli and Daman and Diu in the last 24 hours, while six patients were cured during the day. Out of a total of 10,551 reported so far in the region, four have died, 10,514 have recovered, leaving 33 active cases

