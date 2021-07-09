The IT department discloses unaccounted revenue of 300 crore





She conducts research against the Hyderabad-based group in real estate, construction, waste management and infrastructure.



The Revenue Tax Department has conducted searches against a Hyderabad-based group in real estate, construction, waste management and infrastructure, leading to the disclosure of unaccounted revenue in the amount of SEK 300. The group waste management business has spread throughout India, while its real estate activities are mainly concentrated in Hyderabad. The search operation led to the discovery of an artificial loss of about 1,200 crore, which will be taxed in the hands of relevant appraisers, the department said in a statement Friday. Artificially created losses During the search, he discovered that the group had sold most of its shares to a Singapore-based non-resident entity in one of its group concerns during 2018-19 and had earned large capital gains. She then invented various ways of entering into a series of stock buying, selling or subscribing to non-arms value, in addition to issuing bonuses, to related parties to show losses. Based on its findings, the department claims that the losses were artificially created to place the respective capital gains. Claims for bad debts It was also alleged that the appraisers had erroneously claimed bad debts in the amount of 288 crore on account of related party transactions, which was repaid against the profits earned. Unaccounted money transactions with group associates were also discovered during the search, and the quantum and mode of the same is under consideration, the department said. The entities and associates involved have admitted to having unaccounted income of 300 crore and have also agreed to pay the appropriate taxes, the department said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/i-t-department-detects-unaccounted-income-of-300-crore/article35236831.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos