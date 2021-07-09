Top 10 world news: Biden says Afghans must decide for themselves future, Chinese incursions in South China Sea and more, World News

Amid criticism from locals of withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden in a recent speech justified his decision to withdraw US military forces from Afghanistan, stating that the US has ended its business in the war-torn country. He added that instead of sacrificing another generation of Americans in one undesirable conflict, the Afghan people should decide on their future. Meanwhile, after the capture Kufiri Torghundi port, Taliban claims that they now hold over 85 percent of the country’s territory.

In other news, even five years after history The decision of the South China Sea, by an international arbitral tribunal, dismissing China’s claim in the waters along “Nine Dash Lines“Local fishermen say Chinese vessels in the area are more frequent than ever.

The US achieved its goals, Afghans must decide for themselves about the future: President Joe Biden

During his address to the country, President Joe Biden said the US has achieved its goals in Afghanistan and that now is the perfect time to leave.

Five years after the rule of the South China Sea, China’s presence around the Philippines is only growing

Five years after an international arbitration ruling dismissed China’s claims to waters around the Philippines, Chinese ships in the area are more frequent than ever.

The Taliban capture the main border crossing point with Turkmenistan

In a statement issued by the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid announced that Taliban forces had captured the border port of Torghundi, a vital crossing point with Turkmenistan.

Top Chinese Sinovac vaccine scientist in Indonesia dies of suspected coronavirus

Amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in Indonesia, Novilia Sjafri Bachtiar, China’s leading scientist for testing the Sinovac vaccine has died from a suspected case of coronavirus.

‘It will not happen for a long time’: Canada will not allow unvaccinated tourists

According to the government of Justin Trudeau, foreigners who remain unvaccinated against coronavirus will not be allowed to enter Canada for a period of time.

Australia denies allegations of interference in the spread of the Chinese strike in Papua New Guinea

Rejecting Chinese claims that Australia was interfering in the distribution of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines in Papua New Guinea, Australian Minister for International Development and Pacific Zed Seselja says Papua New Guinea had already made its decision on the vaccine.

UN Security Council backs African Union bid to mediate Ethiopia dam deal

In a dispute over the GERD dam on the Blue Nile in Ethiopia, members of the United Nations Security Council supported the mediation efforts by the African Union, urging the parties to resume dialogue.

Ukraine proposes sanctions against senior Belarusian security officials over Lukashenko’s son

The Ukrainian government has proposed imposing personal sanctions on 52 Belarusian officials, including President Alexander Lukashenko’s son Viktor, for their alleged involvement in falsifying the results of the 2020 presidential election and human rights violations.

Since stepping down in January, Trump has charged $ 50,000 with intelligence agents who defended him

A Washington Post investigation has revealed that former President Donald Trump’s businesses have been charging the U.S. Secret Service over $ 50,000 for rooms used by U.S. Secret Service personnel since he left office in January.

The fire at the juice factory in Bangladesh kills 52, many feared they were trapped

Following a massive fire that broke out in a liquor factory in Bangladesh, at least 52 people died, 20 were injured and many more could be trapped.