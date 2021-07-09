When will the second wave of Covid in India end? Govt senior adviser explains in 4 points | Latest India News





When daily cases of Covid-19 fall to 10,000 in India and the figure is kept for at least three weeks, the 2nd wave of the pandemic can be assumed to be over, Niti Aayog (health) member (health) said on Friday. , Dr. VK Paul, adding that the current decline in the daily number of cases is not an indication that the second wave is over. A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of the recent gathering at several tourist sites in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the health ministry reiterated its warning that such reckless behavior is a direct invitation to the Coronavirus. Transmission of the virus can still be arrested if these travelers quarantine themselves after returning from the hills. Look at Russia, UK, Bangladesh: New government warning to take revenge on travelers The 2nd wave of the pandemic is not over, said Dr. Paul explaining 4 points proving that the wave is still on. >> The rate of decline in the number of cases has become slow, which indicates that the situation should not be taken lightly, Dr Paul said. >> The second wave is still visible in some districts of two separate states – Maharashtra and Kerala, and the northeastern states. “This shows that the country is not yet in the safe zone. It has happened before that the cases are located at a certain moment and then they suddenly explode,” the councilor said. >> The daily case scale of between 35,000 and 37,000 is not a small number, Dr Paul said, adding that this number seems small due to the country’s peak. The current daily number is still one third of the peak of the first wave. >> The daily number is far from the starting line. “The initial base would be 10,000 cases and when it is held for at least three weeks, then we can say that we have put the situation under control,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/when-will-2nd-wave-of-covid-in-india-be-over-govt-s-top-adviser-explains-in-4-points-101625847905739.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos