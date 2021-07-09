International
The deepest pool in the world with underwater city, exploratory caves
This makes an Olympic pool look like a pond.
While Dubai was not packed with enough attractions to break records, the UAE metropolis is now home to the world’s deepest pool, complete with an underwater city, caves and more.
“A whole world awaits you at Deep Dive Dubai, the deepest pool in the world,” wrote Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. on Instagram. He was one of the first to visit the engineering marvel on July 7th.
In fact, the underwater wonder, which is part of the new Deep Dive Dubai attraction, measures a distance of 196 meters from top to bottom about 50 meters deeper than the previous record holder, Deepspot in Poland, Reported by CNN. That was enough for her to set a Guinness World Record for “The deepest swimming poolOn June 27.
If that wasn’t impressive enough, the big swimming hole holds a staggering 14 million gallons of fresh water, the equivalent of six Olympic-sized pools, according to the attraction website.
However, you will want to bring more than one bikini to this behemoth pond. Due to the water temperature 86 degrees Fahrenheit, swimmers are advised to wear a thin cloth while doing a dive in the Deep Dive.
The large volume is not the only attraction about the pool, which is housed in an oyster-shaped complex over 16,000 square feet, a homage to the UAE’s history as a pearl diving center, CNN reported.
Attracting the Stars of the Deep Dive is perhaps the intricate cave system and expansive underwater metropolis that divers are invited to explore as if looking at the lost city of Atlantis. Visitors can even play table football in the underwater arcade.
In addition, the multifaceted complex doubles as an aquatic film studio, the largest of its kind in the region, complete with an editing room in the same facility, for the site.
“There are plenty of diving pools in the world that are deep, but this is much more interesting,” said Deep Dive Dubai director Jarrod Jablonski. “There are so many things that it is not fair to call it a pool.”
In order to ensure the safety of divers, Deep Diving is equipped with 56 cameras, as well as the most advanced hyperbaric chamber in the region, which can handle up to 12 people at the same time in an emergency.
And guests should not worry if they do not boast of Jacques Cousteau scuba diving skills as the attraction offers diving courses for all levels of experience as well as guided tours. Meanwhile, landowners can watch water activities through the windows of an 80-seat restaurant, equipped with TV screens.
Sadly, Deep Diving is currently only accessible by invitation, but will open to the general public later this year.
Along with the Crown Prince of Dubai, the site was visited by “Fresh Prince” Will Smith, who described the experience as “madness” in a recent video on Instagram.
Just make sure you don’t visit the world’s tallest skyscraper Burj Khalifa after taking a dip, warns the Deep Dive Dubai website.
“After each dive, it is recommended to wait 18 to 24 hours before climbing higher than 300 meters (1,000 feet),” they write. “However, there is no danger in diving after visiting the tallest building in the world.”
