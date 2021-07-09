Governments demand postponement of exams





ISLAMABAD:

The government on Friday rejected the opposition’s request to postpone the Matura and admission exams and promote students. In response, members of the opposition staged a ouster from the National Assembly, boycotting its proceedings. As the hearing began under the chairmanship of NA Chairman Asad Qaiser, MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique of PML-N raised the issue of matura and cross-exams and said that so far the federal education minister or the government had not taken them into custody on the issue. Those students who say they give more time, can always appear in the supplementary exams taken 2/3 months by all boards. Why should these exams be postponed and students who have studied be penalized – Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) July 9, 2021 He added that “the state was like a mother” protecting its subjects. “But then why does the government want students to fail?” Rafique said he had previously sought to postpone exams to save the future of five million students. “Why should kids fail without preparing for an exam?” The opposition MNA stressed that lawmakers had been told the day before that there would be exams first, followed by additional exams. Read also: No cancellation in exams, confirms Shafqat He added that time should be given so that costs can be reduced and children promoted. Parliamentary Education Secretary Wajiha Qamar in response said the exams had been held in Balochistan and were now being conducted in Sindh. “Now exams cannot be postponed,” she added. “All provinces are independent in making their decisions.” Opposition lawmakers walked out of the House in protest against the government’s clear response. Later, the lack of a quorum forced the director to suspend proceedings until Monday. Last month, the federal government in consultation with all the provinces had announced to cut exams only in elective courses for middle and upper middle class students, which would begin after July 10 across the country. Earlier, the anti-domestic violence law passed by the Senate was postponed to Monday due to concerns raised by some members. The Prime Minister’s Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan in a notice call attention said that 45,000 houses were being built for the middle and poor classes at a low cost. He added that a loan of Rs 110 billion would be provided for the housing project. “A loan of Rs 35.30 billion has already been approved.” He informed the House that 12 projects were launched in 12 tehils. “Low-cost public-private housing projects are being extended to villages.” He claimed a subsidy of Rs300,000 would be provided for the first 100,000 homes. Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan told the House that Pakistanis overseas were our assets, noting that the Covid-19 pandemic had affected flight operations. He demanded that 60% to 70% of flights be allowed to operate. The minister told the House that so far 54,916 Pakistanis had been repatriated through 290 flights. “We will return all Pakistanis stranded abroad by July 20.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2309673/govt-snubs-demand-to-delay-exams The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos