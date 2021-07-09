The world is unprepared for the new era of pandemics, warns G20 panel

In a sober 92-page report, the panel warned that the world is far from the device to prevent or stop another pandemic. She described the steps that need to be taken quickly to prepare for this new era of pandemics.

COVID-19 was not a black swan event. It could also constitute a clothing test for a much worse pandemic, which could come at any time, 21 health and finance experts in report, A global deal for our pandemic era. We must not allow exhaustion from efforts to bypass the COVID-19 pandemic delay actions to address the growing risks ahead. The threat to humanity is enormous.

Summers and other colleagues Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization, and Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Singapore’s top minister, were scheduled to present the panel’s findings on Friday in a two-day summit of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Venice, just a day after a new faint momentum in the pandemic. The death toll from COVID worldwide has reached 4 million, according to Johns Hopkins University, and experts believe the figure underestimates total coronavirus deaths.

Instead of thinking we were unlucky with COVID, the lesson may be that we were lucky with Ebola, lucky with SARS, lucky with MERS, lucky with N1H1, Summers said, adding that the risks of a pandemic coronaviruses have doubled almost every decade.

“I think for the next quarter century, the risks to human well-being, security and prosperity from global health issues are at least comparable and perhaps greater than the risks from climate change,” he said.

The report echoed recent calls for reform by two other high-level groups promoted by the World Health Organization. The report on the G20, which includes the US, China, Japan, Russia and the European Union, declared the COVID-19 pandemic and did not say urgent and coordinated action and additional funding is needed to get the majority of the world’s population. vaccinated and prevent the emergence of the most deadly variants.

But the focus was on future threats and the need to prepare for a world where pandemics are more frequent and increasingly dangerous.

The report calls for at least a doubling of current international spending on pandemic prevention and preparedness to $ 75 billion over five years. That includes $ 10 billion a year to fund a Global Threat Fund to improve surveillance for future pandemics and increase the supply of vaccines, treatments and other medical resources needed to respond to outbreaks more quickly.

Another new initiative would be a Global Health Threat Board, loosely modeled on the G20 Financial Stability Board established after the 2008 financial crisis. The new board will ensure that funding is available to countries and organizations for prepare for and respond to future outbreaks, and ensure that money is used effectively.

The Panel recommends more funding for a reformed WHO, which has been criticized for its response to the pandemic, and for international financial organizations such as the World Bank to strengthen funding for pandemic preparation and prevention.

More broadly, the report calls on countries to increase their domestic investment in public health systems and improve their ability to see and contain new outbreaks. He recommends additional spending over the next five years from low- and middle-income countries with about 1 percent of their total economic output.

The additional $ 75 billion in international spending is the absolute minimum needed and is small compared to the estimated $ 10 trillion governments around the world have already spent to fight the pandemic, the report said. The International Monetary Fund has estimated that the total economic damage of this pandemic will increase to $ 22 trillion by 2025.

We can avoid future pandemics only if we invest much more than we were willing to spend in the past, and that the world is now paying many times more in dealing with the damage of COVID-19s, the report said.

The call to throw more money at the WHO is controversial given its misguided steps in tackling the pandemic, including waiting until January 30, 2020, to declare COVID-19 a global health emergency. The report recommends that fees charged to countries to fund WHO be increased so that they make up two-thirds of the organizations’ core budget, an increase of about $ 1 billion a year.

Summers acknowledged concerns about the WHO.

“I do not think anyone, even in the World Health Organization, is completely satisfied with the work done by the World Health Organization,” he told the Globe. I think that is why we put considerable emphasis on governance reforms as well as financial reforms.

The G20 nations, which account for about 80 percent of world economic output, could play a vital role in laying the groundwork for the fight against future pandemics, but the effort must be global, Summers said. The next six months will be crucial in getting world leaders following the recommendations of the reports. President Biden and other G20 leaders are scheduled to meet in Rome in October.

There is always the concern that there are new advantages and that is why we think this moment, while the world is still caught up in COVID, is a very important moment for this problem, he said.

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.