GG Mary Simon will move to Rideau Hall unlike her predecessor

Appointed Governor-General Mary Simon plans to move to Rideau Hall, unlike her predecessor Julie Payette the first governor-general since the Confederacy lives outside her official residence.
On Tuesday, Simon became the first indigenous person to be appointed to office. Her appointment was announced for nearly six months after Payette resigned shamefully following an external investigation that revealed she was heading a toxic job.
“Ms. Simon has been to the mansion several times this week,” Rideau Hall communications director Natalie Babin Dufresne told CBC News.
“She is very honored to be moving in. Plans are coming, but they are in the process.”
During Payette’s tenure, she was criticized for refusing to live on the 5,000 square feet reserved for her. The federal government spent more than $ 250,000 in measures to fulfill Payette’s desire for more privacy at the official residence, but it was never settled. The neighborhoods have been clean for about four years.
Rideau Hall is the official residence and place of work of the Governor General. Payette did business outside of her office throughout her tenure.
Nathan Tidridge, vice president of the Institute for Crown Studies in Canada at Massey College, says the “wonderful news” that Simon is moving.
“It is critical that the Governor-General live in the Rideau Hall residence,” Tidridge said. “It’s an important point for the healing required at Rideau Hall itself and the staff that is there.”
Simon is inheriting a broken job in a transition period. Country staff members went on medical leave or left the office altogether to avoid a tense environment under Payette. Some have since returned to Rideau Hall.
“The staff is like an extended family, so having the Governor-General there as a resident focuses on him as that kind of space,” Tidridge said.
“So it’s more than just an office. It’s a house. It really anchors that point.”
Tidrdige said he also hopes to see Simon turn Rideau Hall into a safe space for Indigenous Peoples.
CCK is preparing Rideau Hall
The National Capital Commission has spent just over $ 40,000 on routine maintenance work to prepare Rideau Hall for the new tenant: upgrading tables in private neighborhoods, repairing the heating and cooling system, and replacing chandelier risers.
Payettechose to live outside Rideau Hall in an 8,500-square-foot guest house which meant Global Affairs could no longer use the house to visit heads of state and foreign personalities. During the pandemic, Payette lived in her private villa in Quebec. That meant RCMP had to travel to the area and stay in hotels at extra cost, CBC News reported.
The government with more than $ 140,000 studying and designing a private staircase for Payettethat was never built, and more than $ 117,500 at a gate and a series of doors to keep people away from the office.
RCMP is conducting training drills today on a case-by-case basis
Rideau Hall said last summer it was a matter of accessibility, privacy and security with the building, some of which emerged after the security breach on July 2, 2020.
In March, a judge convicted Corey Hurren of attacking the gates of Rideau Hall last summer with loaded firearms and ammunition cartridges with six years in prison, minus one year completed.
The RCMP said it was conducting a training exercise at Rideau Hall bases today “to validate national standard operating procedures, to identify and correct any potential problems that may arise during a current incident, and to ensure operational readiness for any eventuality.” “.
An installation ceremony for Simon is expected in the coming weeks.
