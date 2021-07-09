International
UP: Two arrested, 6 police officers suspended for mistreatment of a woman in Lakhimpur Kheri
A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader accused BJP workers of withdrawing the saree of a woman who was her nominee for the Uttar Pradesh bloc elections.
Uttar Pradesh Bloc elections Bloc: Samajwadi Party woman worker allegedly attacked by BJP workers. (Image: Screengrab from viral video)
Six police personnel have been suspended while a supporter of an independent candidate has been arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident where a the woman was attacked and mistreated and her saree was drawn to the full view of the public.
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ritu Singh on Thursday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Party workers of pulling out the hand of the woman who was her nominee for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh bloc elections.
Ritu Singh is the Samajwadi Party candidate for the Uttar Pradesh bloc polls from the Pasgawan bloc in Lakhimpur Kheri district. Ritu Singh said the incident happened when the SP worker was on her way to forward the nomination letters.
Accusing BJP workers of misconduct, Ritu Singh said supporters of Lokendra Pratap Singh, BJP MLA from the Mohammadi area, attacked her nominee.
Ritu Singh further claimed that BJP workers attacked and tore the clothes of other women who accompanied him as they were going to the appointment office. The SP leader also claimed that workers snatched her nomination papers, tore them up and fled the country.
Considering the incident, Samajwadi MLC Party Shashank Yadav and local leader Krant Kumar Singh arrived on the scene.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav wrote on Twitter the viral video, where two men can be seen eavesdropping on the woman and grabbing her by her saree. Akhilesh called the accused “people hungry for power [Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister] Yogi Adityanath “.
Based on the appeal of Samajwadi Party candidate Ritu Singh, a case has been filed against a Yash Verma and other unknown BJP workers under Articles 147, 171f, 354, 392 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.
According to available information, police have made two arrests in connection with the case.
