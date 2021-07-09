UK exports to the EU are recovering from the initial post-Brexit decline

LONDON (Reuters) – Exports of British goods to the European Union rose to their highest level since October 2019 in May, official data showed on Friday, reversing a decline in early 2021 when Britain emerged from the single block market. and customs union.

Photograph Photograph: Containers are collected in the Port of Felixstowe, UK, 28 January 2021. Photo taken on 28 January 2021. REUTERS / Peter Cziborra / Dossier Photo

The Britains government is likely to see the data as supporting its expectation that the change in customs regulations would only cause temporary inconvenience to most businesses.

However, overall trade with the EU has lagged behind sales growth in the rest of the world, and business groups said they still face additional bureaucracy dealing with European customers and suppliers as a result of Brexit.

As we see modest growth in UK commodity demand over the past month as economies reopen, the overall climate remains fragile, the head of trade policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, William Bain, said after the data.

The Britains Office for National Statistics said exports of goods to the European Union, excluding precious metals, rose to .0 14.0 billion ($ 19.4 billion) in May on a seasonally adjusted basis, their highest since October 2019 and almost twice the January level.

Total exports of goods worth. 27.9 billion, excluding precious metals, were the highest since January 2020, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic began to cause disruption.

Imports from the EU also rose after a drop earlier in the year, when COVID-19 cut off traffic across the English Channel, although they remain slightly below imports from the rest of the world. Prior to 2021, Britain almost always secured most of its imports from the EU.

The head of Brittany’s largest port – Dover – told Reuters the trade disruption could be reversed if British holidaymakers head for the European summer holidays, adding to the strain on in-house customs staff.

Britain formally left the EU at the end of January 2020 and stayed in the EU market and the customs union for another 11 months while negotiating a trade agreement.

Boosting the long-term impact of Brexit is compounded by the decline in exports caused by COVID-19 last year, and the tight opening in the Britains parliament in 2018 and 2019 that led to periodic fears of possible sudden border controls.

The Bank of England said last year that it expected a long-term decline in trade with the EU. Some small businesses – especially those that sell fresh produce such as seafood – face major regulatory hurdles.

Comparing the first five months of 2021 with the same period of 2020 – which includes the strong initial impact of COVID – trade with non-EU countries grew faster.

British exports outside the EU increased by 8%, while those in the EU increased by 5%. Imports from the EU were generally flat while imports further increased by 19%.

The long-term outlook … shows the strong wind of the pandemic, rising raw material and transportation costs and the ongoing Brexit bureaucracy have the ability of UK businesses to trade with EU clients, Bain said.

British figures for EU exports come in stark contrast to the latest data from Eurostat. This showed a 27% drop in EU imports from Britain for the first four months of 2021, largely due to a change in methodology on 1 January to no longer count goods shipped from Britain, which originated further away. .

The ONS said its figures were more consistent when comparing exports over time. ($ 1 = 0.7227 pounds)