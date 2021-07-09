Tej Pratap creates store for pooja items under the LR brand





PATNA Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, has set up a shop selling items used in pooja rituals (worship) such as incense sticks, sandalwood, perfumes and Radhe-Krishna idols, which he has named them as LR Radhe Krishna. The LR initials stand for the greatest achievement, but are usually associated with Lalu-Rabri, said Abhishek Chowbey, office manager of LR Radhe Krishna’s cum-shop office, about 400 square meters in area, next to the famous cow owned by Lalu Prasad in Danapur. Beyond Pratap could not be reached for comment. While Lalu Prasads’s youngest son and opposition leader in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, is the heir to the RJD, Tej Pratap is known to be a staunch follower of Lord Krishna and prefers to spend time in Mathura. Although he rarely visits the store, he keeps information on the business, said Chowbey, who has been associated with Hasanpur MLA for the past three years. The business started in March but had to close due to the blockage, he said. Asked if the product launch was held pending the release of Lalu Prasad, Chowbey said, Sir (Lalu) is a big name, he said, adding that there has been good response to the products. There have been trade inquiries from Mumbai and Indore and it is being supplied to all parts of Bihar. Currently, we are producing 19 incense stick fragrances in the price range 320 to 1020 for 200 gm pack and 170 to 530 per 100 gm package. There is also a cost to the combined gift package 2,000, he said. Incense sticks are made from flowers collected from temples and extracts from coconut leaves instead of bamboo. Maybe that’s why its price is high, he says. In 2018, Tej Pratap, a former Bihar health minister, was in the news when he made a second attempt to start his acting career with a Bollywood film Rudra: The Avatar. The film is yet to be completed. He had previously played the role of the Prime Minister of Bihar in a 2016 Bhojpuri film, Apaharan Udyog. This is not the first time the products are branded in the name of Lalus. In 2007, a strong Lalu fan, Satish Singh, owner of Prakash Agro Industries, started producing livestock feed called Lalu Pashu Aahar for sale in the international market. The Singhs industry was producing between 5300-5400 tonnes of livestock feed each month under the Lalu Super, Lalu Bypass and Lalu Super Bypass brands. Singh later also applied for the sale of detergent powder on behalf of Lalu Prasad the product lost its way after the RJD chief lost power. In the past, salons offering Lalu-style haircuts, cosmetic boxes under the brand name Lalu Chale Sasural chocolates, Lalu doll and Lalu have been common. The name Lalus still sells in rural Bihar. So what Tej Pratap is doing is not surprising. You can not deny the acceptability of his name among rural people, says Sambhu Singh, a retired government official. BJP, meanwhile, was quick to make an dig. Best wishes to Tej Pratap for his new business venture. The way he has been sidelined at the party, it is good that he is looking for an alternative. Tejashwi may feel relieved because he is the worst victim of his brothers’ anger, said BJP spokesman Nikhil Ananad.

