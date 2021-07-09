Covid-19: Delhi government frames guidelines for domestic travelers awaiting third wave





People arriving in Delhi while implementing the graded action plan will need to produce a certificate of successful vaccination of two doses of COVID-19 vaccine or a negative RT-PCR report no older than 72 hours. The deliberate action plan approved by the Delhi government on Friday in anticipation of a third wave Covid has recommended guidelines for people entering the city, including for travelers from states with over five percent positivity and those who have reported mutant strains. For international travelers arriving in Delhi, central government guidelines will be followed, the plan said. The color-coded plan was approved during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) attended by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal, among others. The graduated action plan has four levels of alarms based on the degree of positivity or the number of new cases, oxygen or bed rest. The first level (L-1) is coded in yellow, the second (L-2) is ‘Amber’, the third level (L-3) is ‘Orange’ and the highest level (L-4) is ‘Red’ indicating a five per cent positivity or the number of new cases reaching 16,000 in a week or 3,000 oxygen bed seizures. The plan states that there are three types of situations in which restrictions will be placed on domestic travel. Restrictions will take effect when a ‘Red Alert’ (Level 4) is implemented in Delhi and people are arriving by air in the city (including transit travelers) from other highly infected countries and territories of the Union where the degree of positivity is more than five percent, the plan says. The second condition of the restrictions will include people coming to Delhi by air, trains, buses, cars, trucks from other highly infected states or Union territories where the positivity rate is over 10 per cent, she says. The third condition for the restrictions is when people coming to Delhi through different modes of transport from other states or Union territories where a new mutant of the virus is detected, he added. Such restrictions were imposed on travelers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh where a coronavirus mutant was found in May this year. People arriving in Delhi while implementing the graded action plan will need to produce a certificate of successful vaccination of two doses of COVID-19 vaccine or a negative RT-PCR report no older than 72 hours. Those who do not will have to undergo a mandatory institutional stay or paid 14-day quarantine, the action plan document said.

Officials, including district magistrates, police deputy commissioners, municipal deputy commissioners among others will ensure strict compliance of Covid-appropriate conduct, she added. Get Live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and Latest NAV, Mutual Funds Portfolio, View Latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, Calculate Your Tax From Tax Calculator on Income, know the key winners markets, key losers, and best equity funds. Like us in Facebook and follow us further Tweet. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest Biz news and updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/lifestyle/health/covid-19-delhi-govt-frames-guidelines-for-domestic-travellers-in-anticipation-of-third-wave/2287447/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos