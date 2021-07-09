Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo dies of COVID-19 | Coronavirus pandemic news





South Africa is battling a third severe wave of coronavirus infections, driven by the Delta variant.

Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has died from complications after contracting COVID-19, the provincial government has announced, as South Africa’s economic center continues to be hit by a severe third wave of the pandemic. Makhubo spent this morning, July 9, after being in the hospital for a while, acting as Mayor and Member of the Mayor’s Committee, Councilor Eunice Mgcina said in a press release. Makhubo tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized last week after falling ill. We had hoped that the Mayor would defeat the virus and return to work and run the city as we faced this pandemic that has ruined lives and livelihoods. Alas, it should not have been, she added. @MYANC statement on the death of Johannesburg CEO Geoff Makhubo #RIPGeoffMakhubo pic.twitter.com/zRTou8pBkg African National Congress (@MYANC) July 9, 2021 South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his condolences to the Makhubo family, adding that the mayor’s death was a grim reminder of the threat posed by this deadly pandemic to which we are all extremely vulnerable. We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and comrades of the late President @GeoffMakhubo. The passing of Mayor Makhubo is a stark reminder of the threat posed by this deadly pandemic against which we are all extremely vulnerable. #RIPGeoffMakhubo pic.twitter.com/sbmFc50Z23 Cyril Ramaphosa #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 9, 2021 South Africa, a country of nearly 60 million people, is increasingly in control of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. Urban congestion around the capital Pretoria and Johannesburg has been hit particularly hard, with almost two-thirds of new infections in countries registered there. The regional health infrastructure is in capacity. With more than 2.1 million cases detected, South Africa accounts for 37 percent of continental infections, followed by Morocco and Tunisia at nine and eight percent, respectively, according to the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The South African government has faced criticism about the pace of vaccine use, with about 6 percent of the South African population receiving one or more doses of the coronavirus vaccine to date. The government has said it will start vaccinating people under 50 in the coming weeks and aim to administer at least 300,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day by the end of August. South Africa has recently approved the use of Chinese Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines, which joined the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson strikes in spreading the countries.

