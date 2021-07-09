The three men who died in the N7 crash had previous convictions

The three men were killed this week when a BMW collided with an oncoming truck as it was heading down the wrong path down the N7 in Co Dublin had a large number of previous convictions.

Guard sources believe the three are Carl Freeman (26), Graham Taylor (31) and Dean Maguire (29), all originally from Tallaght.

Some of their past crimes included high-speed pursuits during which cars were driven into oncoming traffic to avoid the guard.

Their bodies were inside the BMW 3 Series when it exploded in flames after hitting a truck in Rathcoole at 11.40pm on Wednesday. Some of their relatives have been asked for DNA samples to help with the identification process.

Carl Freeman

Freeman, 26, in 2017, was described as a threat to society as he was jailed for his role in a gruesome theft of a 77-year-old woman at her home in Co Wicklow. She was threatened and robbed of items such as wedding rings by masked men who entered at 2am. The woman was so horrified by the episode that she never returned to her home.

Freeman, then with an address in Rossfield Park, Tallaght, was driving the escape car and he and his accomplices were arrested after being chased at high speed by the guard. He was sentenced to seven years with two suspended for theft. At the time, he had 62 previous convictions, including assault, theft, dangerous driving and endangerment. His lawyer told the court Freeman had ADHD, addiction issues and a difficult upbringing.

Graham Taylor (31) was jailed in 2019 after leading the guard in a chase during which he drove at 120 km / h in a 50 km / h area. Pictures: Facebook



Graham Taylor

Taylor was sentenced to 2 years after leading the guard in a chase during which he drove at 120 km / h in a 50 km / h area. He was driving on the wrong side of the road, in the wrong direction around the roundabouts and in the oncoming traffic during the incident in June 2016, forcing other drivers to evade action.

In April 2019, then at the age of 29 and with an address in Kiltalown Park, Tallaght, Taylor was convicted of three counts of endangerment and three counts of driving a dangerous vehicle while pursuing, which began on Cheeverstown Road in Dublin 24 where Wednesday night follow began

Taylor, who was released from prison in April, was disqualified from driving for 40 years in 2012. He had amassed 121 previous convictions by 2019, including 11 for dangerous driving and others for theft, handling property stolen, criminal damage and assault on a guard.

When convicted in April 2019, Taylors’s attorney told the court that his client had been in and out of prison since his teens and became addicted to drugs at 17 during his first prison term. The court was told he had three children and wanted to turn his life around through an electrician lesson.

Dean Maguire, 29, and three co-accused were described in court two years ago as part of a highly sophisticated organized crime gang. Pictures: Facebook



Dean Maguire

Two years ago, Maguire, who then had an address on Tree Park Drive, Tallaght and three co-accused was described in court as part of an overly sophisticated organized crime gang. They came to the attention of the Guard in Co Mayo after 30,000 were stolen from a property. A car linked to Maguire was found to contain a list of addresses in Co Mayo, which the guard suspected had been identified as targets of theft.

In January 2014, he was arrested while driving a stolen Saab car that the guard was looking for in connection with the robberies in Straffan, Mullingar and Celbridge. On that occasion, Maguire led the guard on a high-speed chase before leaving his car in Naas and running across the M7 motorway while being tracked by the Garda helicopter.

In 2010, he was jailed for six months after leading the guard in another high-speed chase. During that incident, he drove to the wrong side of the road with the lights off, forcing other drivers to take evasive actions. He also returned to the Garda car three times and was eventually arrested after losing control of his car due to a puncture.

His lawyer told the court that Maguire had problems with drinks and drugs and did not remember anything from the incident.