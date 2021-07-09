EU parliament urges officials to cross Beijing Olympics





STRASBOURG:

EU lawmakers on Thursday called on officials from the bloc to bypass the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics if China does not improve human rights in Hong Kong and for the Uighur Muslim minority. The vote in the European Parliament was another sign of the interconnectedness of ties between the EU and China, already hit by a round of sanctions on the rights issue that effectively blocked the ratification of a long-negotiated investment deal. The Chinese commissioner’s office in Hong Kong criticized the vote as “political grandeur and an obstacle to mutually beneficial cooperation between China and the EU.” The non-binding resolution was adopted by 578 votes in favor, 29 against and 73 abstentions. He had the support of all major European political groups, including the center-right EPP group of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the centrists of Emmanuel Macron of France. Lawmakers call on EU institutions and member states to “reject invitations to government representatives and diplomats to participate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics unless the Chinese government demonstrates a verifiable improvement in the human rights situation in Hong Kong , Xinjiang Uyghur region, Tibet, Inner Mongolia and elsewhere in China “. The resolution condemned “in the strongest terms” the shutdown of Hong Kong pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily and the arrests of its staff by Chinese authorities. The acts were “another step by China in dismantling free society in Hong Kong and the final final establishment of media freedom and freedom of expression there,” he said. The deterioration of freedoms under China’s draconian security law for Hong Kong amounted to a “human rights emergency,” the resolution said. Hong Kong security law has shattered trust between Europe and Beijing and “leads to a further erosion of Beijing’s credibility on the international stage.” MEPs stressed the “need for the EU to take urgent and determined action” and called on Brussels to draw up a new wave of sanctions against the Chinese authorities. The resolution said the previous decision to block an EU-China investment deal remained as long as Chinese sanctions against MEPs and researchers were in force. Parliament voted overwhelmingly in May to reject any review of the agreement as long as the sanctions were there. China says sanctions are a justified response after the EU imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over allegations of human rights abuses. The Belgian parliament also passed a resolution Thursday warning of a “serious risk of genocide” against China’s Uighurs. The resolution approximated parliament with similar statements from the US administration and a handful of Western countries including Britain, Canada and the Netherlands. He brought a sharp response from China. “We call on Belgium to immediately correct its mistake in order to avoid a deterioration in Sino-Belgian relations,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry official Zhao Lijian.

