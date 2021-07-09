Myanmar general says Russia will supply 2 ml of vaccine as disease spread worsens





Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing attends the IX Moscow Conference on International Security in Moscow, Russia June 23, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko / Pool through REUTERS

July 9 (Reuters) – Myanmar’s military ruler said on Friday that Russia had agreed to supply two million doses of coronavirus vaccine this month after the Southeast Asian country reported another record number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Min Aung Hlaing, who led a February 1 coup against the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, said the virus was spreading rapidly in Myanmar and that senior Russian defense officials had told him that vaccine aid was on the way. above. “I told them I want two million and they will give,” he said in remarks made by army-owned Myawaddy television. Myanmar reported 4,320 cases on Friday, a record for the second day in a row, and 63 deaths. Min Aung Hlaing last month said he was seeking seven million doses of Russian vaccines. Read more Myanmar is in the midst of its most serious wave of infections to date, with efforts to manage the chaos-prevented outbreak across the country following the military coup. Some health experts say the real infection rate in Myanmar is likely to be much higher given a collapse in testing since the coup and health workers who joined the protest strikes. Russia is one of the few countries that has openly embraced the military government, which has been globally condemned for the coup and the deadly crackdown on pro-democracy groups. Junta says most of those killed or arrested were terrorists who were inciting violence. Min Aung Hlaing said Myanmar was eager to make its own COVID-19 vaccines and Russia wanted to cooperate and send a delegation to inspect its manufacturing plant later this month. He gave no details. Reporting by Reuters staff; Written by Martin Petty; Edited by Andrew Heavens Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/myanmar-general-says-russia-will-supply-2-mln-vaccines-outbreak-worsens-2021-07-09/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos