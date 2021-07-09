A quiet balloon ride ended with screams and people crashing to the ground

Kirsty Freeman and her daughter Francesca often watched the hot air balloon swim quietly on his regular trip near their home.

But on Friday morning, something seemed out of place. She was heading to her normal landing spot near Arrowtown in Otago, but was getting up and down more than normal.

They had never seen rainbow-colored balloons before.

DEBBIE JAMIESON / Sende Emergency services responded to the hot air balloon crash near Arrowtown on Friday.

Moments later, the tourist balloon carrying an experienced pilot and 10 passengers was caught by a sudden wind when it landed near Morven Ferry Rd.

The basket hit the stage and then began to bounce and crawl along the ground. Passengers inside the basket screamed.

He jumped three times and spun, hitting two passengers on the ground. The rest of the passengers remained in the basket as she pulled through a fence and was stopped on her side by a tree near a farmhouse.

RADHA ENGLING AND BROOK SABIN / Sende Stuff Travel reporter Brook Sabins partner Radha Engling took a trip with the Sunrise Balloons last July (photo of the balloon being prepared to take off).

The sharp landing injured everyone on board and seriously injured two passengers.

The balloon fabric then sank into a power line, leading to a power outage for 160 nearby properties.

Two lifeguards were sent to stabilize the two seriously injured before flying to Dunedin Hospital.

Screenshot / TVNZ Emergency services and a van of Sunrise Balloons can be seen at the scene of a hot air balloon crash near Arrowtown. Photos from the TVNZ video.

Experienced balloon pilot Carrick McLellan, from Sunrise Balloons operator, was treated at nearby Lakes District Hospital for moderate injuries, while the other eight passengers were assessed for moderate and minor injuries before being released.

The stage balloon flight was not supposed to end like this. Sunrise Balloons had taken tourists and locals on scenic trips through the snow-capped Otago Mountains for 23 years without incident.

By that point just before landing, it was a normal flight for an hour.

RADHA ENGLING AND BROOK SABIN / Sende The balloon flight offers panoramic views of the mountains around Otago.

Friday morning was cool but not cold, with light winds in the southwest.

The temperature when the balloon rose about 8.55 in the morning, about half an hour after dawn, was 2.6 degrees Celsius. There was a steady wind in the south-west with about 13 km. It was not much darker at the peaks, with a wind 15 km at 1100 meters in the Crown Mountains.

The balloon usually took off shortly after dawn near Lake Hayes and swam gently through the dramatic scenery before coming to rest on a nearby bench about an hour later.

RADHA ENGLING AND BROOK SABIN / Sende The balloon company typically uses the shores of Lake Hayes for takeoffs and sometimes landings.

stuff travel reporter, Brook Sabins partner Radha Engling made a trip with the company last July.

On that trip, the balloon climbed to about 6000 meters (1830 meters) to provide a panoramic view of the mountains.

Engling said the pilot could not control the direction of the balloon, but could take advantage of air currents at different altitudes to steer in certain directions.

Debbie Jamieson / Sende The balloon jumped across a booth before retreating through a fence and coming to rest from some trees.

Company owner and chief pilot Hugh McLellan said the company was deeply upset by the incident.

We are fully supporting our staff and guests in this difficult time and wish everyone a full and speedy recovery.

An internal investigation is underway and we are working closely with all relevant authorities.

HAMISH MCNEILLY / Sende An Otago Regional Rescue helicopter lands at Dunedin Hospital with a patient from the crash of a hot air balloon near Arrowtown.

Sunrise Balloons had temporarily suspended its commercial operation and was cooperating with police, Civil Aviation and the Transportation Accident Investigation Commission, he said.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult said he had never heard of a collision like this in the area before.

It is extremely sad that this has happened.