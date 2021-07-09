International
Shingwauk Residential School in Sault Ste. Marie designated a historic site from Parks Canada
WARNING: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing.
Parks Canada has designated the former Shingwauk Residential School in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Si a national historic site.
The designation shows that Canada is committed to telling stories about the ‘shameful and racist colonial policy’ that led to these institutions, according to a press release.
“The Residential School system is a tragic and embarrassing period in Canada’s history that continues to have profound implications to this day,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister for the Environment and Climate Change and Minister for Parks Canada.
“The Government of Canada is acknowledging the past and, in cooperation with indigenous peoples and communities, is committed to sharing the experiences of indigenous children in these schools to ensure that this story is remembered and told,” he added.
“In doing so, we hope to foster a better understanding of our shared history as we walk together on the path to reconciliation,” Wilkinson said.
The former Shingwauk Residential School operated between 1875 and 1970 in Sault Ste. Marie, and was led by the Anglican Church of Canada. More than 1,000 indigenous children from Ontario, Quebec, Praires and the Northwest Territories participated.
The former residential school property is now part of the current campus for Algoma University, and Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig, an Anishnaabe institution run in partnership with Algoma University.
Shingwauk Cemetery contains 109 known burials, including 72 students who died between 1875 and 1956.
“With the news of the Kamloops and Cowessess children revealing themselves to us, it is a reminder of the important work we need to do here on the Shingwauk site with our survivors and our site partners so that this does not happen to another child. , “said Jay Jones, president of the Shingwauk Children’s Alumni Association.
The Shingwauk Children’s Alumni Association is a group that helps support survivors of former institutions and helps preserve the history of the residential school in Canada. Both of Jones’s parents were survivors of the residential school in Sault Ste. Mariet
Jones said the elders / survivors he works with are particularly happy with the historic naming decision.
“They are very happy,” he said. “And the reason is because they have been doing this for 40 years and all their hard work is being accomplished.”
If we have the Shingwauk Hall designated as [a national historic site] then that building will not disappear. That story remains. Will create conversation.– Jay Jones, president of the Shingwauk Children’s Alumni Association
Determining the historic national site will help more people learn about these institutions, and Jones hopes it can become a model for other groups that may require similar historical designations in the future.
“If we have the Shingwauk Hall designated as such, then that building will not disappear,” he said. “This story still remains. It will create conversation, it will create dialogue with other people, to say ‘hey what are all about?’ ‘and then they will learn the history of the residential school’.
Recognition of former residential schools as historic sites is part of the Call for Action 79 of the final report of theTruth and Reconciliation Commissioncalls to action.
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
How to get help
Assistance is available to anyone affected by their experience in residential schools and to those affected by recent reports.
A national line of Indian residential school crisis has been set up to provide support for residential and affected school survivors. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis hotline: 1-866-925-4419.
