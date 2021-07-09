Move here, says Telangana to tycoon Kerala, send him that private jet





Kitex Garments is one of Kerala’s largest private employers. Hyderabad: The loss of Kerala has become Telangana gain. After Kitex Garments, the second largest manufacturer of children’s clothing in the world, had announced the abolition of a project of 3,500 kroner in Kerala, claiming harassment. Telangana, meanwhile, pro-actively cheated the group and made a commitment to invest in India’s newest state. The team of Kitex chairman and managing director Sabu Jacob was sent on a special flight from Kochi to Hyderabad and by the evening Telangana KT industry minister Rama Rao wrote on Twitter that the company would invest a start of Rs 1,000 crore in Warangal. It is pleased to announce the entry of the KITEX Group, the world’s second largest manufacturer of children’s clothing in Telangana with an initial investment of 1,000 Cr They have chosen KMTP, Warangal for their factories My gratitude to Mr. Sabu M. Jacob, MD of the KITEX group for a quick decision ???? pic.twitter.com/CgMf67DpxN KTR (@KTRTRS) July 9, 2021 Departing for the Telangana capital today, Sabu Jacob, Chairman and Managing Director of Kitex spoke out strongly against the regime of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying he was not choosing his native Kerala state but was being deported. Nine other states had called him for the project, Mr Jacob said, but even after announcing the cancellation of his Kerala plan, no state minister or official had tried to call it quits. The businessman objected to the state administration saying Kerala was not changing with time and technology. A serious review was required for the sake of the state’s future, he said. “I never thought in my life that I would leave Kerala. But how long can someone endure this kind of treatment and humiliation. I tried, but I could not last any longer,” Mr Jacob said. “For 53 years I have worked here as an industrialist and created a revolution with 16,000-20,000 people. They put their lives at risk and do business. It is necessary to think about it.” Kitex is one of Kerala’s largest private sector employers, with 15,000 people on the payroll at its clothing unit in Ernakulam. Its apolitical wing Twenty20 has been running and winning local government elections in Ernakulam since 2015. In the last six months, there have been 11 raids by multiple agencies on Kitex. Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev said there was nothing political about the raids. They were based on complaints and Kitex should have addressed the state government instead of criticizing it on social media to tarnish it, he said. The industry minister had said earlier today that the government was still open to talks with the industrialist to resolve the issues. But now that the Kitex group will invest in Telangana, it is unclear whether it will reach Sabu Jacob. The proposed new Rs 3,500-crore project will employ potentially 30,000 people, in addition to developing 600 small-scale enterprises in the sector, the company claims. Industrialist Harsh Goenka had posted on Twitter earlier saying they are the biggest employers in Kerala and found the local government very supportive.

