SAD-BSP promises government. work for relatives of those who died in the farmers’ protest





Attempt to deceive farmers with what his government. was already doing: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder.



Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Friday that if the SAD-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance came to power in 2022, it would provide government jobs for family members of those who had lost their lives. farmers protest against the Centre farm laws. Mr Badal said more than 550 farmers had lost their lives in the ongoing agitation, which has been going on for seven months now. The SAD-BSP alliance has decided that once the alliance comes to power in Punjab in 2022, it will take care of the needs of the families of the martyrs. We are committed to ensuring that farmers get their fair debts, he said. Reacting harshly, Punjab Prime Minister Captain (Retd.) Amarinder Singh said Akali Dal was trying to deceive farmers by announcing the survey promises that the State government had begun to execute long ago. While we support the movement against the three agricultural laws that seek to end the government’s purchase of food grains at the minimum support price, we also consider it our duty to ensure that those who died while fighting for justice are deprived of their rights. “Once we vote for power, we will fulfill the promises made to the families of the martyrs at the first meeting of the state cabinet,” he said. Mr Badal said that in addition to government jobs and free education, the SAD-BSP government would also provide free medical insurance for such families. He said all expenses in this regard will be borne by the Punjab government. The last attempt at gap by SAD, says Amarinder Hitting Mr Badals’ announcement, Prime Minister Captain Amarinder said it was a last-ditch effort to attract farmers that the SAD had alienated over farm laws. Do you think Punjab farmers are stupid to be taken for granted by your desperate statements? Captain Singh asked, adding, How do you propose to do something that has already been done? We had made these announcements while you were still busy plotting with your political masters, the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), to destroy our farmers, he added. The prime minister said that with his frivolous promises, the SAD president had proven his complete lack of any connection to the people on the ground. Stressing that his government was already providing compensation of 5 lakhs each to the families of such farmers, the Prime Minister said that out of 237 Punjab farmers who had died so far during the continuation of the agitation, the families of 191 had already received compensation, a total of 9, 46,50,000. The Prime Minister further stressed that he had personally announced jobs for the relatives of the deceased farmers a few months ago and the Revenue Department was in advanced stages of finalizing the candidates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/sad-bsp-promise-govt-jobs-for-kin-of-those-who-died-in-farmers-protest/article35239991.ece

