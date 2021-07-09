



RESTON, Go., July 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / – ASA announces plans to resume pre-pandemic global enlargement efforts this month at the beginning of the new fiscal year, by continuing to build strategic partnerships with international rating agencies (VPOs). Such links with similar organizations with common goals and principles will help foster the global public trust of members and the appraisal profession through compliance with the highest levels of ethical and professional standards, an integral part of the Society’s mission. “Excellence knows no bounds, so now more than ever it is time to connect with our international counterparts.”said CEO, Johnnie White. “During the Pandemic, we have seen constant requests from Allied members, assessors and professionals around the world for ASA education, credentialing and membership programs, as well as from consumers seeking to hire qualified members, and as the world goes on forward ASA predicts this demand will only increase “. In preparation for this, ASHSH over the last 15 months has implemented a new model of governance to better promote strategic leadership; is updating its technology infrastructure, including new associations, learning systems and financial management to improve efficiency and customer service; and working to complete a refresh of its website to modernize and improve the user experience. The time for resumed enlargement efforts is also driven by the recent election of the Association’s first international member and non-US citizen as president, David Crick, AS ONE, a machinery and equipment appraiser that specializes in aviation assessment. “David’s unique experience, leadership and perspective will be a valuable asset,” added Bardha. “His confirmation of membership testifies to the Society’s continued commitment to an international footprint. He, along with other executives and staff, will play an important role in meeting the needs of our international membership from 60 countries and ensuring that “Our global enlargement efforts are fully realized.” When asked about his new term, David responded by saying, “I am honored and excited to take on the role of International President and hope to support the global reach of the ASA.” Recent examples of international and joint ASA strategic partnership programs include: efforts to combat unconscious prejudice and the promotion of diversity and inclusion; critical resources focused on the COVID-19 discipline; membership discounts for low- and middle-income countries; and future international conferences like it 12th International Evaluation Conference IN Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. For more information on ASA Global Partner’s global program, visit www.appraisers.org/partners or contact ASA at [email protected] or +1 703-733-2124. ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization, dedicated to the profession of evaluation. As the oldest and only major assessment organization representing all assessment specialists, ASA is committed to ensuring the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and setting criteria. For more information about ASA, ASA Definition Program for Assessors or Free Society »Find an AppraiserReferral system, visit www.appraisers.org or call +1 703-733-2124. Press contact: Todd Paradis [email protected] (703) 733-2124 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asa-to-resume-pre-pandemic-global- Expansion-efforts-301328468.html SOURCE American Society of Appraisers – ASA

