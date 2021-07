The world’s deepest diving pool in Dubai has an ‘sunken city’ under water

Dubai, known for having the world’s largest skyscraper and largest shopping mall, has done it again by opening the world’s deepest pool. The pool, which is more than 196 feet deep, is more than 37 times higher than the average person. It is filled with nearly 3.7 million gallons of fresh water, the equivalent of six Olympic-sized pools, according toDiving deep Dubai. Guinness World Records verified this as the world’s deepest diving pool on June 29, defeating Poland’s DeepSpot, which is 147 meters deep. According to Deep Dive Dubai, the river features a sunken post-apocalyptic city featuring various city environments, including benches, street lights and shop windows. A little further down, swimmers can see an apartment with a bedroom, kitchen, dining area and a garage with cars, motorcycles, arcade games and a pool table. A short return:The Italian underwater village of Curon is emerging for the first time in decades Less than $ 40:This inflatable pool is big enough for your whole family There are 56 underwater cameras surrounding the pool and a sound system that can transmit messages to divers and create underwater landscapes. The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was one of his first guests. A video of him diving into the pool was posted on it social media. The water temperature is 86 degrees, so swimmers do not need to wear thick clothes. Water also circulates every six hours through an advanced filter system to maintain hygiene. “Whether you are interested in a first dive or are looking to gain more experience, our perfect year-round conditions and crystal clear water have it all for you,” a center director said in a video taken from the USA TODAY. The pool is operated by a team selected by hand by international diving professionals who are supplied with the latest equipment. Currently the pool is only open to people by invitation, but it will be open to the general public later this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/2021/07/09/worlds-deepest-dive-pool-dubai-has-underwater-sunken-city/7912317002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos