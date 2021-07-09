Announcement for Punjab BJP: Former Minister Joshi defends his stay on the farm





Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minister Anil Joshi defended his statements in the farm protests as he responded to the disciplinary notice issued by the Punjab unit on the parties over his outbursts against the state leadership and high command for alleged mistreatment of the issue . In a two-page response to Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma, the former local government minister said he had spoken only in favor of farmers and party workers who are being harassed by farm unions. In my media interviews as well, I spoke in favor of arhtiyas and other industries allied with the farm sector. I also gave you some suggestions as to why the party workers are leaving the Punjab unit. Is it indiscipline? said Joshi in his reply. The MLA was twice given disciplinary notice earlier this week after it, in a series of interviews, criticized party leadership, particularly Ashwani Sharma, for its operating style and handling of farm protests. Had the state unit made sincere efforts to deal with the situation when farmers were protesting in Punjab, it would not have become a nationwide protest, Joshi reiterated in his response, while denying any discipline on his part. I have been a loyal party soldier Joshi said he has been a loyal soldier of the party and BJP has also given him extremely much in the form of ministry. And whatever I am saying today is just an attempt to give more strength to the party in Punjab. I repeat that I have not said anything against the central and state leadership. I have always tried to raise these issues on party platforms, but these suggestions have been ignored, he said. Sharing an example, Joshi said in his response that he had suggested convening a meeting of leaders running in the assembly elections to get their feedback at ground level, but the party did not listen. I again urge you to stand by the Punjab farmers and businessmen to involve the Center in resolving their issues, Joshi said. Even when Joshi remained aggressive in his interviews, the language used in response was very soft, a senior party leader remarked. Any further decision on his response is likely to come up for discussion within two days, the leader said. The Joshis issue was also discussed Friday with the secretary of the national party organization BL Santosh during a meeting of the main committee on preparations for the upcoming assembly elections, a member said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/chandigarh-news/punjab-bjp-notice-ex-minister-joshi-defends-stand-on-farm-stir-101625855071404.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos