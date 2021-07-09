Taoiseach is not worried about his leadership after FF’s selection performance

Fianna Fil TD Jim OCallaghan has refused to categorically say that Taoiseach Michel Martin will lead the party in the next general election saying it depends a lot on the election choice.

Mr OCallaghan was the election director for Fianna Phil in Dublin Bay South where her candidate Deirdre Conroy received less than 5 per cent of the vote, a historically low figure for the party in every election.

Asked about the need for a change of leadership, Mr OCallaghan said no, but when asked if Mr Martin should lead the party in the next election, he said it depended on when they would be held.

When asked if it was 2024 or 2025, he replied: We will have to think about it.

He added: Any leader who indicates a departure date necessarily weakens himself. I fully understand when Taoiseach says he will run Fianna Fil in the next general election.

Mr OCallaghan said the result was extremely disappointing but praised Ms Conroy for her efforts. He said part of the reason was that the contest became a two-horse race and many ground-based voters who did not want to vote for Fine Gael or Sinn Fin supported Ivana Bacik.

Falling votes

Asked about his performance, he said: “I do not find it difficult to accept my share of responsibility, but I am not exclusively responsible for Fianna Fils’s share of the vote, which falls from 14 to 5 percent.

It’s more complex and complicated than that. Unfortunately politics has become very polarized, but I think what this election shows is that there is a strong ground in Irish politics that wants a strong party at the center.

He continued: I think the problems that exist within Fianna Fil are more substantial than that and we need to make a more careful assessment of it.

I think it is a problem we have in that we need to be clearer with people about what we support.

He said the party needed to become more important on issues like housing and needed to be more radical in tackling the housing crisis.

[The public] know that interest rates are at historically low levels. They know that EU fiscal rules have been eased. They want to see the State get more involved in actively lending money to build homes to be bought by young people, he said.

Fianna Fil does not yet understand the scale of the housing problem and we need to ensure that [our future].

He agreed that low levels of support would ring the alarm bells for most of Fianna Fil’s DOJs in Dublin. Although this is extremely disappointing and beyond what we thought it would happen, there is an awareness that the party has fallen nationwide and in polls. The reason it resonated today is because it has been the first electoral test we have seen since the general election

The reaction of the Taoiseachs

Earlier Friday, Mr Martin said he was not worried about his position following Fianna Fil’s disappointing performance in the election.

Speaking after he received his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Pirc u Chaoimh in Cork on Friday, Mr Martin declined to comment on a comment made by Mr OCallaghan.

Mr OCallaghan said Fianna Phil would have to consider whether Taoiseach should lead the party in the next general election.

When asked if he was angry about the remarks made by Mr OCallaghan, Mr Martin said no. He stressed that he will continue to lead the party.

I have made it very clear from the beginning when I was elected Taoiseach what I intend to do, I intend to lead this Government.

Going through Covid-19 is extremely important, recovering our economy.

Recovering jobs and setting priorities for housing and health care are these issues that people are concerned about.

This is what people want to focus on Fianna Fil and other parties in Government.

My goal is that, after the first part of the government and the transition and to become Tnaiste, it is my goal to lead the party in the next general elections.

Mr Martin said opposition parties traditionally win unelected elections.

This will be the 30th election since 1990 and this will be the 27th time the Opposition has won. Governments rarely win unelected elections, they are in no way markers of general elections.

We know that to be true even from our most recent experience. This constituency would not have been our strongest than ever.

of jobs, as well as the focus on housing, giving priority to housing and health care.

We will not have another general election for four years.

Mr Martin said he was personally welcomed to the Dublin Bay constituency.

Thanks Jim OCallaghan si [Fianna Fil] the director of elections for his efforts and the contribution that Jim made.

I congratulate Ivana Bacik, it seems she has done very, very well actually. She is an accomplished parliamentarian in her right as a senator.