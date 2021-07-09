Afghanistan must take legitimate government: Jaishankar | Latest India News

India on Friday stressed the need for a legitimate government in Afghanistan and a reduction in violence, saying the situation in the war-torn country has implications for regional security and stability.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar articulated India’s position during a joint news conference with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow against the backdrop of attempts by the Taliban to project themselves as a key player following a campaign of targeted killings and district attacks. essential.

Violence cannot be the solution to the situation in Afghanistan. And at the end of the day, whoever governs Afghanistan has an aspect of legitimacy. I think this is something that can not and should not be ignored, Jaishankar said in response to a question whether the world community could make peace with the fact that Afghanistan would be controlled by the Taliban.

Expressing concern about the direction of events in Afghanistan, Jaishankar referred to India’s stated policy of not interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.

In many cases, when there is instability in a society, we let the people of that country process it. But Afghanistan is a very different case because now for more than 30 years, there have been conferences, international groups [and] formats to discuss how to stabilize and bring peace to Afghanistan, he said.

And the reason is because it has proven implications for regional security and regional stability. So the issue now that we stress is that we need to see a reduction in violence, he added.

In his opening remarks at the press conference, Jaishankar said the situation in Afghanistan attracted a lot of our attention because it has a direct implication for regional security.

He added, “We believe that the urgent need of the day is indeed a reduction of violence and if we are to see peace within and around Afghanistan, it is important that India and Russia work together and ensure that much of the progress that we have seen in economic, social and democratic terms preserved. We are both committed to an independent, sovereign, united and democratic Afghanistan.

Lavrov said the situation in Afghanistan was worrying for Russia because violence could spill over the borders into Central Asian states.

Jaishankars’ remarks came a day after a Taliban delegation led by chief negotiator Shahabuddin Delawar, who was in Moscow for talks with Russian officials, claimed the group controlled 85% of Afghanistan’s territory.

Delawar said at a news conference in Moscow that the US was forced to leave our territory because the Taliban brought the Afghan population to its side under the principle of Islam. Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweeted that the Delegars met with Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s special envoy to Afghanistan, and discussed recent developments in Afghanistan and the peace process.

Shaheen said Delawar had asserted that all boundaries are now inside [Taliban] control will remain open and functional and that the group will not target diplomats, embassies and consulates, NGOs and their staff.

India has called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire to end the violence that has coincided with the rapid withdrawal of US forces, 90% of which has been completed. U.S. President Joe Biden has said the troop withdrawal will be completed by Aug. 31, raising concerns in the region that the resulting vacuum will increase instability in Afghanistan and have major security implications.

Although New Delhi has strongly supported the government of President Ashraf Ghani, it recently opened channels of communication with several Taliban factions and leaders, including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.