International
Afghanistan must take legitimate government: Jaishankar | Latest India News
India on Friday stressed the need for a legitimate government in Afghanistan and a reduction in violence, saying the situation in the war-torn country has implications for regional security and stability.
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar articulated India’s position during a joint news conference with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow against the backdrop of attempts by the Taliban to project themselves as a key player following a campaign of targeted killings and district attacks. essential.
Violence cannot be the solution to the situation in Afghanistan. And at the end of the day, whoever governs Afghanistan has an aspect of legitimacy. I think this is something that can not and should not be ignored, Jaishankar said in response to a question whether the world community could make peace with the fact that Afghanistan would be controlled by the Taliban.
Expressing concern about the direction of events in Afghanistan, Jaishankar referred to India’s stated policy of not interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.
In many cases, when there is instability in a society, we let the people of that country process it. But Afghanistan is a very different case because now for more than 30 years, there have been conferences, international groups [and] formats to discuss how to stabilize and bring peace to Afghanistan, he said.
And the reason is because it has proven implications for regional security and regional stability. So the issue now that we stress is that we need to see a reduction in violence, he added.
In his opening remarks at the press conference, Jaishankar said the situation in Afghanistan attracted a lot of our attention because it has a direct implication for regional security.
He added, “We believe that the urgent need of the day is indeed a reduction of violence and if we are to see peace within and around Afghanistan, it is important that India and Russia work together and ensure that much of the progress that we have seen in economic, social and democratic terms preserved. We are both committed to an independent, sovereign, united and democratic Afghanistan.
Lavrov said the situation in Afghanistan was worrying for Russia because violence could spill over the borders into Central Asian states.
Jaishankars’ remarks came a day after a Taliban delegation led by chief negotiator Shahabuddin Delawar, who was in Moscow for talks with Russian officials, claimed the group controlled 85% of Afghanistan’s territory.
Delawar said at a news conference in Moscow that the US was forced to leave our territory because the Taliban brought the Afghan population to its side under the principle of Islam. Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweeted that the Delegars met with Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s special envoy to Afghanistan, and discussed recent developments in Afghanistan and the peace process.
Shaheen said Delawar had asserted that all boundaries are now inside [Taliban] control will remain open and functional and that the group will not target diplomats, embassies and consulates, NGOs and their staff.
India has called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire to end the violence that has coincided with the rapid withdrawal of US forces, 90% of which has been completed. U.S. President Joe Biden has said the troop withdrawal will be completed by Aug. 31, raising concerns in the region that the resulting vacuum will increase instability in Afghanistan and have major security implications.
Although New Delhi has strongly supported the government of President Ashraf Ghani, it recently opened channels of communication with several Taliban factions and leaders, including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/afghanistan-must-get-legit-govt-jaishankar-101625854050853.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]