US strikes deal with Russia to continue UN assistance to Syria





UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The UN Security Council on Friday extended a cross-border aid operation in Syria from Turkey after Russia agreed to a compromise in last-minute talks with the United States, securing the delivery of humanitarian aid to millions of Syrians. for the next 12 months. Photograph Photograph: Workers carry boxes of humanitarian aid near the Bab al-Hawa crossing on the Syrian-Turkish border, in Idlib Governorate, Syria, June 30, 2021. REUTERS / Mahmoud Hassano Parents can sleep tonight knowing that for the next 12 months their children will be fed. The humanitarian agreement reached here will literally save people, said US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Russia and the United States, whose relations have been rich on a number of issues, both described Friday’s unanimous vote by the 15-member Security Council as an important moment. We hope it could be a turning point that is actually in line with what Putin and Biden discussed in Geneva, Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters after the vote. This shows that we can cooperate when there is a need and when there is a will as well. US President Joe Biden had raised the importance of the cross-border aid operation with Russian President Vladimir Putin when they met in Geneva in June. The Biden administration warned that any future cooperation with Russia over Syria would be jeopardized if cross-border aid shipments were closed. This shows what we can do with the Russians if we work with them diplomatically for common goals, Thomas-Greenfield told reporters. I look forward to looking for other opportunities to work with the Russians on issues of common interest. The council’s mandate for the long-term aid operation would expire on Saturday. The council first authorized a four-point cross-border aid operation in Syria in 2014, but that landed last year at a point from Turkey in a rebel-held area in Syria, due to Russian and Chinese opposition. Russia, an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, was not involved in talks for weeks on a resolution drafted by Ireland and Norway that initially sought the entry of aid from Turkey and Iraq for 12 months. Then on Thursday, Russia proposed a six-month renewal just for the Turkish crossing. Following negotiations between Thomas-Greenfield and Nebenzia on Friday morning, the council unanimously adopted a compromise resolution requiring a UN report on access to aid to Syria in six months, but which diplomats said did not require another vote in January to extend again border operation. Russia has said the aid operation is outdated and violates Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. In a swipe at the United States and others, Russia and China have also blamed unilateral sanctions on some of the state of Syria. Although the United States wanted the Security Council to authorize two crossings from Turkey and one from Iraq, Thomas-Greenfield said Friday’s deal was still a success because while we wanted more, we certainly did not want less. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the advice to renew the rescue line for more than 3.4 million people in need, including 1 million children. However, Guterres spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, “With additional crossings and expanded funding, the United Nations can do more to help increase the number of people in need.” Reporting by Michelle Nichols Edited by William Maclean and Frances Kerry

