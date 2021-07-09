The Great Escape: Bordeaux, an Iconic Wine Region with a Living Capital





France is currently open for tourism, but certain restrictions exist depending on the vaccination status and the country you are traveling from. Check for the most up-to-date instructions before planning your trip and contact all businesses for day and time of operation.

Day trips and weekend departures from Paris to Bordeaux became easier when TGV (Train Grande Vitesse) launched the two-hour high-speed train in 2017. Passengers can depart from Paris-Montparnasse station in the morning and have a drink Bordeaux until noon.

Situated in the Aquitaine region of France and off the Atlantic coast of Europe, Bordeaux is a fascinating port city and the pole vast of the province’s largest fine wines, delicious food and French culture. Often considered the Capital of World Wine, the Bordeaux region is sprinkled with magnificent chteau and lush, vine-covered plots, harboring 280,000 hectares with about 3,000 properties and approximately 60 appellations. Fueled by the Garonne and Dordogne rivers, the Gironde Estuary divides the Left Bank and Right Bank subregions. The non-prestigious section of the center is known as Entre-Deux-Mers (between the two seas). While Bordeaux produces red, white, rosé and sparkling wines, reds are what have made the region famous, surpassing the number of whites six by one. A sweet Bordeaux mix is ​​usually a well-balanced mix of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot, with smaller amounts of Malbec, Carmenre and Petit Verdot, occasionally. Varieties aside, wine’s aging ability has gained worldwide acclaim. Although not as plentiful, the white wines from Bordeaux Blancs affordable for Sauternesare bottle collectors are also excellent. Doing tours in chteaux and drinking wine is practically inevitable in Bordeaux, but do not exceed its capital by name. You will want a few days there. The town is known as a culinary center, filled with 18th and 19th century architecture, and turbulent but graceful Garonne rivers through its center. This stylish and lively city makes it a convenient base for exploring the region, as many wineries are less than an hour by car. Spending more time between the vineyards and traveling to the town of Bordeaux for one or two overnight is another option. Do not skip the capital, an architectural and culinary gem. Tracy Kaler



STAY In the heart of the cities and convenient to the Old Town,Intercontinental BordeauxLe Grand earns its name. With each room filled with classic 19th-century details and décor, Old World sensations abound. By the sea, Radisson Blu Hotel Bordeauxbrings out underrated luxury overlooking the river. Away from the hustle and bustle of the Old Towns, but a quick taxi ride away, this pocket of Bordeaux leans industrial and is a ten minute walk to the Chartrons fashion district and the La Cit du Vina cultural center dedicated to all wines. On Saint Million, the five-star Htel de Pavie is a magnificent and stunning house that was once a convent. This Relais & Chateaux property is a great choice for exploring the village and towns on the Right Bank. The banks of Lefta Medoc and Graves can be reached by car in an hour or two. DRINKS Whether you are a novice or an expert, in Bordeaux you will find more wine than you can enjoy, so a single trip may not start to surface. Choose one or two properties a day, but before you visit, check out the websites or call ahead. Not everyone accepts guests, and many hold limited hours or request appointments. Rue des Chteaux or the wine route presents a range of estates, including Chteau Dauzac, overlooking Gironde. One of the oldest in Medoc, this Margaux property hosts an Oenologist for a Daily, meeting-only seminar. Visitors learn mixing secrets, tasting techniques and can create their own wine. Other tours, rehearsals and seminars are also available. Owned by one of the Bordeauxs’ most prominent wine-producing families, the centuries-old Chteau Lafite Rothschild in Pauillac offers tours and rehearsals on weekdays except August through October (during harvest). Lafite is one of the Bordeauxs First-Growthsa terms dating back to 1855, defining red wines with the reputation and highest price also known as the Premier Cru. The magnificent estate includes a castle surrounded by botanical gardens. On the Right Bank in Pomerol, Chteau L’vangile is slightly under the radar but offers rehearsal tours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays (also closed during harvest), as long as you make a reservation in advance. Grown on 54 acres, the grapes are harvested by hand on this small historical estate dating back to 1741. Organic Chteau Coutet practices sustainable agriculture, never using pesticides, herbicides or insecticides. Near the village of Saint-Million, the winery has been associated with the David Beaulieu family for at least 400 years, with several generations living in the country. Chteau opens its doors to vineyard tours and rehearsals Monday through Saturday. Call ahead. Chteau Rieussec in Fargues is known for its Sauternesthe exclusive white sweet wine often accompanied by cheese dishes and desserts. Also producing dried whites, this property welcomes guests for tours and rehearsals a few days a week, but closes from August to November. Saint-Emilion village. Tracy Kaler



eat Serge Combarieu sends Gascon crust bread, thick croissants, quiches and a decadent formation of French pastries to Au Ptrin Moissagais in Chartrons. The aromas of freshly baked baguettes emanate from his 18th-century wood-fired oven, a central part of this rustic boulangerie frequented by Bordelais. At the Intercontinental, Chef Gordon Ramsays two Michelin-starred Le Pressoir dArgent let guests enjoy a la carte plates of the Wellington turbine and petite lamb prince (artichoke, spicy sausage and zucchini flowers), as well as a five-man chef menu plates for 185 Euros (220 US dollars). In a sophisticated space on the seventh floor of the Cit du Vin, the panoramic restaurant Le 7 serves lunch every day and dinner on weekends (check out the website as hours can go by). Individual plates are available, but for the whole experience, try the seasonal chefs menu with five courses. To accompany your meal, choose from 500 wines in bottles and 20 in glasses. La Terrasse Rouge (Red Terrace) designed by Jean Nouvel in Saint Millionis perched on top of Chteau La Dominique and overlooks the vineyards. Presented with a modern twist, the punched plates range from roast duck breast to buckwheat risotto with vegetable pesto and beef steak with Bordelaise sauce. Also with two Michelin stars, La Table de Pavie at Htel de Pavie promises a gastronomic trip. This spacious dining room is ideal for that special occasion to be thrown over noodles, lobster and, of course, a beautiful Bordeaux bottle. The writer was a guest of the Domain Barons de Rothschild (Lafite).

