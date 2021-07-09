Missing teacher Alice Hodgkinson found dead in Japan | Japan





A British teacher who had been missing in Japan for more than a week has been found dead. The family of Alice Hodgkinson, 28, confirmed they had received the worst news imaginable from police in Japan. Nottinghamshire police, who have supported the family and have been in contact with officers in Tokyo, said authorities in Japan discovered Hodgkinsons’ body on Wednesday. It is not believed that there are any suspicious circumstances, force said in a statement. Alice’s parents, Julie and Steve, and her brother, Peter, said the news of her death had hit us hard as a family as you can imagine. In a statement they said: Alisa was an intelligent, adventurous, confident, caring young woman with an extraordinary sense of humor. The family added: We would also like to thank all those people, both in the UK and Japan, who have worked so hard to raise awareness of Alice’s disappearance and provide practical support. Their support in this difficult time has been truly humble. Thank you one and all. Hodgkinson, from Nottingham, had worked in Tokyo and lived in Yokohama, 20 miles away, since arriving in Japan in March last year. She last applied for a job in Shane, part of a chain of language schools, on July 1st. Steve Hodgkinson, who lives in Nottingham with Peter, said he last heard from his daughter via email on June 30, after having spoken earlier via video call on June 21. This week, police visited the Hodgkinsons Yokohama apartment and had to break down the door to enter. Officials said they had found a note but did not disclose what it said or if it had anything to do with her disappearance. By the time her father told the Guardian that Alice had left the family a note indicating she might be in distress. He said: I know a note was left to myself and Peter, my son. I do not know the exact text in the note, but I understand it suggested that she was in a desperate state when she wrote it. Alice previously taught English in Shanghai before returning to the UK to study for a master’s degree in psychology. After spending a year in Japan, she decided to extend her trip for another year after enjoying it so much and planned to travel back to England in March 2022 to complete a doctorate. The UK Foreign Office said: We are in contact with local authorities in Japan regarding the death of a British woman. Our staff is supporting her family in this difficult time. In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted at 116 123 or email [email protected] or [email protected] In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Line is 1-800-273-8255. In Australia, the crisis support service Life expectancy is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/09/missing-teacher-alice-hodgkinson-reportedly-found-dead-in-japan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos