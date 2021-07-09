Mohan Bhagwat inaugurates 4-day RSS meeting in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh





RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Sangh Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale inaugurated the four-day meeting of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh. In the first session of the four-day meeting, office bearers, members and field campaigns of the entire India team attended the meeting. Year-round work was appreciated and a new action plan was also discussed. There were also ideas for training and preparation. Post-pandemic, branch operation, trade union education classes will also be considered. At the meeting of field practitioners and co-field campaigns of 11 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh regions, Sangh’s organizational work will be discussed to improve branches, increase training camps and share new experiments and experiences. During the meeting, various members of the union will also pass resolutions on important issues. In the midst of the election atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh, the RSS meeting started in Chitrakoot from today is expected to have conversations starting from the illegal issue of conversion to the construction of the Ram temple. At the meeting, Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya, Dr Manmohan Vaidya, Dr Krishna Gopal, executive members Bhaiyyaji Joshi and Suresh Soni along with all officials will bring ideas to the agendas. Significantly, Sarkaryavah Bhaiyyaji Joshi is busy making a strategy for the Ram Temple trust. According to sources, Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has also been summoned to the union meeting in Chitrakoot. Champat Rai also has the responsibility of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Central Vice President and will continue to support the trust. Sources revealed that the entry of Bhaiyyaji Joshi shows that many trusted people should be kept in their posts without giving the opposition a chance to say anything, but now they will not be able to work independently. RSS will hold a live trust survey. This meeting becomes important due to the recent statement of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Bhagwat had said in Ghaziabad that the DNA of a Hindu and a Muslim is one. Speaking to India Today TV, Two CM Dr Dinesh Sharma said Sangh’s ideology is an integral part of the working party. Whatever instruction we receive from the RSS Chief, we include them all together and have always done what is said, whether Ram Temple or Section 370. He added that agendas are for the good of the nation. In contrast, SP spokesman Juhie Singh said the RSS chief should think about the current state of the state, the mismanagement of the Yogi government, poor vaccination and the type of violence that occurred during the stalled election. We expect Bhagwat to give some guidance to the government to translate their claims into reality before the 2022 plan. The important thing is that every year this meeting is usually held in July. But last year due to covid, this meeting could not be held in Chitrakoot. This year by strictly following the covid protocol, some workers are joining in person and some practically to check the number. Read also: Those who enjoy lynching are against Hindutva: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Read also: Twitter restores the blue mark on the hand of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/mohan-bhagwat-inaugurates-4-day-meeting-of-rss-in-madhya-pradesh-s-chitrakoot-1826171-2021-07-09

