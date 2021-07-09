Fear grows after the attack on the Dutch journalist: No story is worth as much as my life

Ridouan Taghi had many words codenamed “murder.” He sometimes talked about “letting someone sleep” or wanted to “disable” someone in the coded messages he sent to the trustees that were being investigated by investigators. But it seems they always intended the same thing: Taghi wanted to kill someone for interfering in his drug business.
Investigators believe the Dutchman with Moroccan roots was involved in the cocaine trade and that he rose to become one of the countries’ biggest smugglers. Taghi has been in jail since December 2019 and for years, he has been considered the “No. 1 public enemy” in the Netherlands. Prosecutors accuse him of running his criminal organization “like a well-oiled car”.
But the killings believed to have been related to Taghi did not stop with his arrest.
DER SPIEGEL 28/2021
The article you are reading first appeared in German in the issue 28/2021 (September 9, 2021) of DER SPIEGEL.
SPIEGEL International
On Tuesday evening, Peter R. de Vries, the country’s most famous journalist, left a television studio in central Amsterdam, where he had appeared at 6:30 pm on a show called “Boulevard RTL”. De Vries walked across the Lange Leidsedwarstraat towards the public parking lot where he had left his car. Then shots were fired. According to media reports, five bullets were fired at de Vries, with one hitting him in the head. He collapsed and lay motionless on the ground. De Vries is still fighting for his life in the hospital.
The attack on the reporter shocked the Netherlands. The Dutch see their country as open and liberal and not as a kind of place where journalists should fear for their lives. Politicians and reporters in the country see the attack on de Vries as a counter-rule of law. And many suspect that “cocaine baron” Ridouan Taghi, a man who has long ridiculed that rule of law, is behind the attack.
Opponents in a drug trial
He and de Vries and Taghi are opponents in the highest drug test in the Netherlands. In addition to being an experienced crime journalist, de Vries also works as a television presenter and a media consultant. At the time of the shooting, he had been working with a man named Nabil B., a former Taghis associate. In the past, B. had arranged evacuation cars for the drug lord but when an assassination attempt went wrong, B., for fear of his life, turned himself in to the police. Now, he wants to testify against Taghi in court.
The attack on the reporter could be a message from the underworld, an attempt to intimidate Nabil B., the lead witness.
Many people in the Netherlands were deeply shocked the day after the attack, but were also angry that an action like this was even possible. Many are now calling for tougher measures in the fight against the drug mafia. And more security for journalists covering their crimes.
Residents of Amsterdam have thrown a sea of flowers into the narrow street where the crime took place, along with a jersey from Ajax Amsterdam, de Vries’s favorite football club and one of his books, with a masking tape on its cover. written with the word “Hero!”
Mothers pass by with their daughters. An Uber Eats courier stops respectfully on the site. People silently break a barrier, someone can be heard crying.
“I heard the noise and immediately came back,” says Bas Jansen, describing the moment of the attack. Jansen operates one of the many restaurants on the street. The restaurant demanded that his real name not be printed out of fear that the killer or his accomplices might go after potential witnesses.
“I saw a man falling into the distance,” Jansen says. Only when he approached did he realize it was de Vries, who had often passed his business. “His face was covered in blood,” says the restaurant. “De Vries was lying completely lifeless on the ground.”
Milan, a young guy in skinny jeans and a cropped one, has come to lay a bouquet with a friend. He wants to send a message. “Everyone in the Netherlands knew de Vries,” he says. It was a shock. “
De Vries became famous for working on cold cases that remained unresolved by police. When investigators gave up, de Vries intervened and began the search. He solved some. Among other accomplishments, he helped convict the killer of Nicky Verstappen, a boy who was sexually abused and murdered.
His work on those occasions made de Vries famous in the Netherlands, where he could be seen on TV almost every week. Over the years, he increasingly began to change roles and began working as an advisor to athletes and as a trustee of witnesses who wanted to testify against gangster bosses. People like Nabil B., who stood up to “cocaine baron” Taghi.
The day after the crime, lawyer Taghis denied that her client had anything to do with the attack on de Vries. The allegations against him had no “factual basis”, her law firm wrote in a statement.
So far, there has really been no evidence that Taghi ordered the assassination of de Vries. The journalist has made many enemies during his career. Little is known about the two suspects arrested by Dutch police after the attack, nor is there a clear link to Taghi. But other evidence points in the direction of drug lords.
Ever since the news broke that Nabil B. intends to testify as the lead witness against Taghi, several people in his circle have been killed. Bs’s brother was shot dead in the spring of 2018 and his lawyer was killed in September 2019. The media that have reported extensively on Taghis drug career have also been threatened. And in 2016, Martin Kok, a former criminal and blogger who wrote about organized crime, was killed. “That dog needs to sleep, Taghi reportedly wrote in a coded message before the murder. In June 2019, someone crashed a van in front of the offices of Telegraph Newspaper. The daily had reported on the alleged Taghis drug trade, among others.
But the assassination attempt on a nationally known reporter like de Vries goes beyond fading. Even fellow journalists who knew of Taghis’s brutality are appalled by the escalation of violence. Few people wanted to speak openly the day after the attack. And those who are willing to do so talk about their concerns: about their profession, but also about possible personal harm to them.
“I’m happy, I’re no longer a crime reporter,” said Bert Huisjes, editor-in-chief and director of WNL, a public broadcaster. “Everyone is afraid.” With each new attack, fears that other reporters will be targeted are growing. “The windows of my house are bulletproof glass,” says Huisjes. “My newspaper paid for it at the time. But few media can afford it.”
“We now have the characteristics of a narco-state.”
A journalist who wished to remain anonymous explains how he now weighs more carefully than he writes about Taghin. He says one very detail can cost you your life. Taghi is vindictive and hates him when people talk bad about him, he says. Some crime reporters now have 24-hour bodyguard protection, but de Vries had always denied such assurance.
Yelle Tieleman is one of the reporters with whom Huisjes would not want to trade places. Tieleman, a tall, strong 32-year-old with a wide smile, works for him General Gazette, one of the countries’ leading daily newspapers. He has spent years reporting on Taghi and his cocaine business, unwittingly at first. Only later did it turn out that Taghi had apparently ordered the killings that Teileman had written about since 2015.
Tieleman says he just fell into it. He, too, has since taken precautions. Very few people, for example, are allowed to know where he lives. “The attack on de Vries is a new lowland and we’ve had some,” says Tieleman. He says the shooting was a message to all journalists that gangs are also willing to use extreme measures. “I had no idea this was going to become dangerous,” he says. “I did not choose this.” However, Tieleman says he does not want to give up his job as a crime reporter. “But no story is worth as much as my life.”
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an organization that defends press freedom worldwide, has called on Dutch authorities to investigate the attack on de Vries “quickly and thoroughly” and to ensure that the people behind the attack are brought to justice. justice. “Journalists in the EU must be able to investigate crime and corruption without fear for their safety,” the CPJ said in a statement this week.
But it is becoming increasingly difficult to do so in the Netherlands in part because of the growing power of drug gangs. The ports of Rotterdam in the Netherlands and Antwerp in Belgium have become major transfer points for narcotics. From there, they are distributed throughout Europe.
A report commissioned by city officials in Amsterdam concluded that drug-related crime has an impact across the city. It states that money is laundered in restaurants and shops and that the proceeds are then sent to real estate. “We now have the characteristics of a narco-state,” said Jan Struijs of the Dutch police union. “Our economy is increasingly dependent on bad guys money.” This is undermining the rule of law and, through local corruption, Dutch democracy.
Proximity to the underworld
Although outgoing Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus declared war on gangsters years ago, he has not succeeded in curbing crime. “Is Minister Grapperhaus losing his fight against drugs?” respected every day Handelsblad NRC recently asked in a title. Right-wing populist Geert Wilders attacked the current government on Twitter the day after the assassination. Wilders jealously asked what the justice minister has actually done since the attack on Nabil B.’s lawyer The minister, he argued, obviously did not give the police more money.
“The problem of drug-related crime just didn’t seem urgent enough,” explains Marieke Liem, who conducts research into such murders at Leiden University. On average, she says, 20 people are killed each year in the Netherlands in connection with drug trafficking. “But we usually do not see or hear much about these deaths. Unlike de Vries. Maybe politicians will now realize they need to do more.
The victims are usually couriers or supporters of drug lords. De Vries was not one of those things. But he sought closeness to the underworld. “He talks to everyone, including criminals,” said Huisjes, his colleague.
Other reporters had warned de Vries that he was crossing a line and was putting himself in danger with his work for Nabil B. But de Vries allayed their concerns. He once even joked that if you do not deal with death threats, you are better off working for a women’s magazine.
With additional reporting by Lisa Dupuy and Govinda den Hartog
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos