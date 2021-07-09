Not to leave Kerala, being expelled: Kitex MD Sabu Jacob | Latest India News

International
Thiruvananthapuram: Managing Director of Kitex Groups Chief Clothing Sabu Jacob attacked the Kerala government on Friday after withdrawing 3,500 crore project proposed in the state and deciding to relocate it to Telangana.
I’m not leaving on my own. I was kicked out. Sadly, Kerala says it is one of the best investor-friendly states, but the situation on the ground is the opposite. Its policies are at least 50 years old, said an emotionally charged Jacob, MD of the Kitex group, in Kochi before boarding a private jet sent by the Telangana government. He said he never expected such a fate.
After he announced his withdrawal from the project two weeks ago claiming witch-hunting and official apathy, many states have laid the red carpet at the firm, which is one of the country’s leading clothing exporters. Although Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana have shown great interest, the firm chose the latter.
Later, Telangana KT industry minister Rama Rao held a preliminary round of talks with Jacob and sent a private jet to Kochi. The plane had been parked in Kochi since Thursday.
After the broadcast of my complaint, everyone, including Industry Minister P Rajeev, was busy blaming me. Kerala needs to learn a lot of lessons from its neighbors, otherwise it will become an industry graveyard, Jacob said.
He added that it was not a move against his state or government but a desperate move to save his firm. I know how to swim around, but I’m really worried about the future of future entrepreneurs. The state needs to change a lot. Let it be an eye opener, MD said, adding that Kerala Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan really wanted to change the atmosphere but his efforts are not getting worse.
However, Kerala’s industry minister presented a bold face, saying the government was willing to talk to him. It’s an unfortunate decision. It seems that Jacob set his mind long ago. He is leaving the state when many large companies have decided to set up their stores in Kerala, Rajeev said.
He added that the state government had nothing to do with the frequent inspections and most of them were the result of complaints filed with the National Commission on Human Rights and various courts. Rajeev also said it was wrong to blame only the government as most of the complaints were filed by congressional leaders.
In addition to calling for the new project, which was signed in 2020, investors meet in Kochi, the MD said he would also relocate some of the existing units to other states if the situation continued to be so. He said his plan was to open three clothing parks in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad as part of the industrial corridor, which aimed to employ at least 35,000 people. Headquartered in Kochi, the firm offers 15,000 jobs and exports ready-made garments to many western countries.
Following his decision to leave the state, corporate stocks rose 13% in the last two days.
The firm started as the Anna Aluminum Company, founded by Jacobs MC Jacob’s father in a small way in the 1970s. In 1992, the company entered the garment manufacturing sector as Kitex Garments Ltd. The firm now claims to be the second largest manufacturer of children’s clothing in the world. She released her public issue in 1995 and various state governments often cited the company to give a rosy look against its highly criticized union culture.
However, the group was expelled from the major political parties after launching an independent political party called Twenty20 in 2015. The party, which currently rules over four local bodies in Ernakulam district, also nominated candidates in the district in the recently concluded assembly elections. . According to political observers, some of his candidates received enough votes to cause losses for many congressional candidates.
