Maharashtra reports 8,992 new coronavirus cases, 200 deaths

Mumbai:

Maharashtra reported 8,992 new cases of coronavirus and 200 fatalities on Friday as 10,458 patients recovered from the infection, a state health department official said.

The official said with this, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 61,40,968, while total deaths increased to 1,25,034.

The state reported a drop in daily COVID-19 cases, but fatalities rose compared to Thursday, when it reported 9,114 new infections and 121 deaths.

The official said about 10,458 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of recovered cases to 59,00,440.

The state now has 1,12,231 active cases.

The recovery rate of Maharashtra with COVID-19 cases is 96.08 percent, while the fatality rate is 2.03 percent, the official said.

According to the official, 4,35,65,119 COVID-19 tests have been performed so far in the state, including 2,14,862 tests on Friday, reflecting an overall positivity rate of 14.1 percent.

The official said currently 6,27,243 people are in home quarantine and 4,756 people are in institutional quarantine across the state.

Of the 1,12,231 active COVID-19 cases across the state, the highest – 17,636 – are in the Pune district, followed by Thane and Mumbai with 16,630 and 11,269 patients, respectively.

According to the health department, out of a total of 59,00440 recovered patients, the highest – 10,31,138 – are from Pune district, followed by Mumbai and Thane with 6,97,444 and 5,57,148 cases, respectively.

Mumbai recorded 596 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the number to 7,26,633, while the death toll rose to 15,599 with the addition of 13 new deaths, the official said.

The official said 342 new cases were reported at Pune municipal boundaries, which brought the number to 4,97,668, while deaths rose to 8,487 after three patients succumbed to the infection in the city.

According to the official, the corporate areas of Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati reported 14, 227, 61, 38 and nine new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

In Mumbai district which includes Mumbai city as well as satellite cities, 1,863 new cases of coronavirus were reported, bringing the number to 16,11,886, while 40 new deaths brought deaths in the region to 32,930.

The Pune district reported 2,721 new cases taking the number of cases to 14,44,882, while 32 fatalities brought deaths to 26,693.

With 682 new cases and 14 deaths, the number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik Circle rose to 8,96,011 and deaths to 17,626.

In Kolhapur District, 3,083 new cases were reported, which pushed the case load to 4,43,668, while deaths rose to 12,287 with 59 new deaths.

With 52 new cases and one fatality, the number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur District rose to 7.69,580 and deaths to 13,601.

In Aurangabad District, 161 new cases took the number of cases to 2,82,485, and deaths rose to 6,510 with 48 new deaths.

With 289 new cases and five casualties, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Latur Circle rose to 3,37,300 and deaths to 9,233.

Akola Circle reported 71 new cases that brought the number to 3,55,010 and deaths rose to 6,036 with one death, the official said.

The coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases – 61,40,968; new cases 8,992; deaths -1,25,034; recoveries 59,00,440; active assets 1,12,231; tests so far 4,35,65,119.