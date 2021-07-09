The Philippines leaves children out of their homes for the first time in more than a year





The Philippines is allowing children to leave their homes for the first time in more than a year. As the country struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic, he ordered children 5 and older to stay indoors. Now, those kids can go back to parks, hiking trails, outdoor resorts and outdoor restaurants, said presidential spokesman Harry Roque in a press release. Children can also participate in non-contact sports, according to the press release. While children are now free from the confines of their homes, they need to be supervised by adults and follow minimum public health standards, such as wearing face masks and social distancing. The Philippines reported nearly 1.5 million cases of COVID-19 and 25,720 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins, and officials established what they called a general community quarantine, a temporary measure limited movement and transportation, regulated industries, and increased presence of uniformed personnel to implement community quarantine protocols. While some areas are still under that quarantine, some communities were allowed to switch to a modified quarantine in July, according to a news announcement, in a transition between general quarantine and the new normal. While children are now allowed outdoors, indoor-outdoor spaces like shopping malls are not included in child-friendly areas, Roque said in his statement. Local governments may increase the age of children, depending on the COVID-19 situation in their area. Trend news Roque also announced that special commercial flights were authorized to bring home Filipinos stranded from Oman, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other countries with travel restrictions. The rules for fully vaccinated individuals were also split in the statement. Senior citizens can move in their area, as long as they present their COVID-19 vaccine card. All local governments have the discretion to require COVID-19 tests for travelers. People traveling between areas must show a vaccination card or quarantine completion certificate with their vaccine status. About 3,089,976 Filipinos were fully vaccinated, with a total of 12,489,777 COVID-19 vaccines administered since July 7, Tha Roque. Roque also announced that two sets of AstraZeneca vaccine deliveries are expected this week. The Philippines is currently vaccinating people with China’s Sinovac, which can be given to clinically healthy individuals 18 and older, as well as Russia’s Gamaleya Sputnik V, and those vaccines developed by AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen, and biotech firm Bharat BioTech, which can also to be given to those 18 years of age and older.

