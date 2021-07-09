In search of radical solutions to the fall, the Church of England debates secularly run house churches

LONDON (RNS) – Petertide – the days around St. Peter’s Day on June 29 – is traditionally one of the happiest seasons for the Church of England, a time for the ordination of new priests and deacons. But this year’s Petertide has been damaged by what many have interpreted as an attack on the future of the Anglican priesthood itself.

As Britain’s national church prepares to convene for its General Synod, which begins on Friday (July 9), one of its oldest clergy presented a paper for discussion arguing that the future does not lie with the clergy in the pulpit, but with secular-led worship communities.

York Archbishop Stephen Cottrell – the second only in the hierarchy for the Archbishop of Canterbury – first flew his ideas last year in a report by a “Vision and Strategy” committee chaired by Cottrell. But its publication last month, shortly before laymen, bishops and other clerics attended Synod sessions online, sparked a protest.

Cottrell’s recent reflections include not only a proposal for 10,000 people-led communities within the next decade, but a focus on youth: He calls for a doubling of the number of children attending church and what he calls “new disciples” active “until 2030.

The Church of England, he argues, should become a “church of missionary disciples”, “become younger and more diverse” and become a church “where a mixed ecology is the norm” – referring to a digital mix and services run by ordinary people.

Cottrell’s plan does not include dismantling the ancient parish system, but his criticism of it – calling it ineffective “in the nets of contemporary life” – has sparked fears that this would signal a major change in the way the church is structured. , leading to church closures and layoffs of clergy numbers. It also points to the growing influence of American-style evangelism on historically more enduring Anglicanism.

The parish system is part of the decay and fabric of England, especially in rural life. More than 16,000 Anglican churches in England still dominate the country landscape, and the parish priest and his role in village life specify English culture and art, from the works of Jane Austen to Agatha Christie crime novels.

But attendance at those churches has been declining for many years. Despite being the established church to which theoretically every citizen belongs, only about 750,000 people from an English population of 56 million people attend regularly.

An internal church report, Perspectives on People, Money and Buildings, published earlier this year, showed church attendance had dropped 40% in 30 years and warned that clergy positions – filled by priests and deacons backed by church – should be pruned. In Chelmsford – the diocese of Cottrell before moving to York – 61 state posts have been cut by the end of this year.

The biggest financial issue for the Church of England, however, may be its buildings. Three-quarters of its churches are officially listed as historic and require costly maintenance. Some of those costs are covered by tourism and charitable grants, but the biggest burden falls on the church and the membership of each parish. If ordinary people-led communities that meet in people’s homes are the future, many fear that more of these treasures will be closed.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the closure of churches, meetings were not taken and services shifted to the internet, caused an 8.1% drop in church revenue in November 2020.

But one of the most vocal Anglican priests, Rev. Fr. Marcus Walker, parish priest of London’s oldest parish church, 900-year-old St Bartholomew the Great, has warned that the bishop’s plan predicts the parish’s death and argues that “this must be fought”.

In Walker’s view, the parish system has survived hundreds of years precisely because it works so well. “The parish system works because the parish is local. “It responds to local needs,” he said.

What has particularly alarmed Walker and his fellow priests is that the publication of Cottrell’s letter coincided with another given at a church planting conference supported by Cottrell and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, which goes much further in criticism its to parishes. Critics believe that this second work lifts the lid on thinking of an increasingly influential evangelical strand of Anglicanism.

Canon John McGinley, a priest in the Diocese of Leicester and a leader in New wine, a church planting and renovation organization that is part of an evangelical growth in the Church of England, argued at a recent conference that secular-led communities free the church “from key constraints”, such as buildings and salaries. clergy and training. It envisions a new secular Anglican structure based on groups of 20-30 people meeting in people’s homes.

Archbishop Welby told the same audience at Multiply X 2021 that church planting would be a new discipline for Anglicans: “We do not intend to leave Jesus inside the church when we go out and pick him up again when we return the following Sunday but to go with him “, said Welby.

Anglicanism has always performed a balancing act between a sacramental approach that places the Eucharist at the center of the life of a community of worship, requiring a priest to celebrate the sacrament – and a church evangelical idea centered more on the Scriptures and secular leadership. Influenced by American evangelism, the latter has gained momentum in recent years.

Rev. Andrew Lightbown, Rector of Winslow, Buckinghamshire, said: “Within the Reformed Catholic tradition of the Church of England we are a sacramental church. And it is also extremely important that at the end of every service people are blessed and sent to do the work of the Lord. You do not do it with a secular church. This plan could bring back hundreds of years of theology and change the Church of England. ”

Lightbown also noted that a group led by 20 people would not have the same involvement and sense of service for the whole community. “The parish church is not limited to the worship community. Thereshte there for everyone. Will these new groups, led by lay people, perform baptisms, weddings, and funerals? “

Rev. Barnaby Perkins, of St. Peter and Paul in West Clandon, south-west London, offers another difficult question in Cottrell’s proposal: Will the laity be the guardians of the faith? “There has been a change in the way the hierarchy views the clergy, but there is a need for them to learn the faith and regulate church life,” he said.