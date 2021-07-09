Schools for 12th grade students, colleges In Gujarat will reopen from July 15th





The Gujarat government on Friday decided to reopen schools for 12th graders and colleges from July 15th with a 50 per cent capacity. However, the classes will start with the consent of the parents, where student participation will be optional, decided the core committee chaired by Prime Minister Vijay Rupani. This will apply to over 6.82 lakh students who are enrolled in 8,333 government schools, grant-in-aid and private high schools. The decision will also include 8.85 lakh students of 1,609 university-affiliated higher education institutes along with 2.78 lakh students enrolled in various engineering, pharmacy and polytechnic courses with 489 technical institutes in the state. Other classes will open in phases, most likely a week after analyzing the situation, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama told The Indian Express. Minister of Education Chudasama, Chief Secretary Anil Mukim, Additional Chief Secretary Home Pankaj Kumar, Chief Secretary of Education SJ Haider, Secretary of the Prime Minister Ashwini Kumar and Secretary of Education Vinod Rao were present at the main committee meeting. However, with the state government recently allowing training and teaching hours to resume for grades 9-12, schools are seeking to allow physical classes for those students. The government has allowed training classes for grades 9-12 where rooms are limited and there is no strict enforcement of Covid guidelines. Based on the requests of parents, we seek to start physical classes for students in grades 9-12 in schools, said Bharat Gajipara, president of the Federation of Self-Funded School Management from Gujarat. The federation has also submitted a request to the CM requesting the same on Friday. Some schools have welcomed the move. The decision of governments to start personal classes in schools for 12th graders is an encouraging sign of a gradual return to normalcy. We are ready to welcome students with the proper consent of their parents and following Covid protocols, said Surender Sachdeva, Director of DPS Bopal. The state government had reopened middle and upper middle classes and colleges in January and February of this year. After a short period, these closed quickly after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/ahmedabad/schools-for-class-12-students-colleges-in-gujarat-to-reopen-from-july-15-7397386/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos