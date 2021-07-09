Russian mercenaries in Africa are acting for the state, not just for themselves

This man, who once shrugged my shoulders and whispered, Always remember that you are a good person, Antonova, was executed in an efficient manner, shot in the heart with many bullets that are likely to come from an AK or KTA assault rifle . He was killed along with his colleagues Orkhan Dzhemal and Kirill Radchenko in the Central African Republic while investigating local relations of a notorious Russian military company . This atrocity happened in 2018, and has followed everyone who has known and loved Sasha, Orkhan and Kirill since then.

I will never forget the moment I saw a photo of the body of journalist Alexander Rastorguevs. Sasha, as we called her, was a good part of the documentary-making scene in Moscow and a warm-hearted mentor to my then-husband, whose films I produced. Sasha was a man who wanted to harass you in public, but a rigid and generous friend in private.

To date, the Russian government insists the motive for the killing was robbery, although there is ample evidence that this is an obvious cynical lie.

or Draft report of the United Nations benefited from New York Times declares that Russian mercenaries in the CAR are committing and encouraging war crimes and directing further violence in this already volatile, mineral-rich nation. What happened to Sasha, who tried to shed light on these mercenary relationships, was part of a horrific pattern of violence that Moscow has only encouraged.

What are Russian mercenaries doing in CAR? The simple answer is that they are there to help secure lucrative business deals and to allow Russia to enter the country’s domestic politics.

What we need to understand here is that the interests of the Russian state are closely linked to private interests both because of corruption and credible denial. How does this work in real life? Well, the Russian authorities, including the Presidential Administration, are known to be liberal with semi-official money transfers and using offshore accounts to cover their tracks, something that has been documented in relatively low-income areas such as state funding of the film industry. for example, but it is much more dangerous to be found in military matters. This is exactly what happened when Russian propaganda the branches were funding the 2017 film Matildaa plan that failed when conservative Russian lawmakers claimed the film was anti-Russian for portraying the last difference between the Tsars and a young ballerina.

This kind of union of private and public interests and money is a long, if rarely observed, strategy of the Kremlin.

We know that a number of mercenary companies involved in conflicts abroad are linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, a ruthless businessman nicknamed Putin’s boss as a restaurant he owned became popular with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his associates whose bleak and bleak past includes spending most of the 1980s behind bars for armed robbery and various other charges. We know that like all other players, Prigogine responds to the Kremlin if there are no final documents on the smoking weapons we can produce in all of his projects, simply because, once again, money is often used AND people who search for these types of connections regularly end up dead.

Meanwhile, the people of Prigozhins are involved everywhere from Madagascar to MOZAMBIQUEand this in addition to their involvement in the conflict in Ukraine. But in order to understand Russian activities in the CAR and elsewhere, we must first consider Putin’s aspirations on the global stage.

It would be naive to think that Russia has not observed it carefully Chinese investment in Africa. During the Soviet years, the Russians were very eager to cultivate relations with countries on the African continent, after all. As Putin insists on having his sphere of influence, he will continue to rebuild what he sees as Moscow’s righteous claim in various parts of the world, including African nations.

For all foreign friendship between Beijing and Moscowan image relentlessly pushed by both countries propaganda machines if you spend enough time in Russia, you will realize that there is a legitimate suspicion of China in the Kremlin and in society at large. Russian nationalists in particular are very vocal about the notion that China will eventually take over the Far East and Siberia, although more Kremlin-linked sources insist it is merely a fear-shocking one.

Nationalism, however, has been growing in Russia for years. The Kremlin routinely seeks to co-elect nationalists precisely because they can be a good barometer of the state of mind that pervades the rest of social society where paranoia, conspiracy theories, and reactionary attitudes are increasingly similar. (If you want proof, consider it Russia’s determined resistance for their perfectly well developed vaccine in the country COVID-19.)

And while a west-central worldview will lead us to believe that Russia is only competing with the United States and the European Union, that is reductive. Expanding his interests in Africa, Putin is also sending a message to Chinese leader Xi Jinping that Russia intends to be a stand-alone player, compared to China’s little friend.

Putin does not have to have killed innocent people in African countries in order to show his muscles. But if you look at the Russian behavior in Syria and, for that matter, in Chechnya, you will notice a contemptuous disregard for civilian life, and this is coming from the regular Russian troops, beware. Where Russian private military contractors are engaged, standards are much lower, and even the pretense of legal responsibility comes to the fore. Why shouldn’t these fighters do even worse?

During some of the worst months of the pandemic last year, I often thought about Sasha and what he would have done about current developments. Unable to come to terms with his death, I set out to try to learn more about the kind of people responsible for his death. At one point, a largely anonymous source led me to an even more anonymous source, who agreed to talk to me about what he described as his brief stay in a private Russian military group.

The men who join these Russian contractors tend to have a military background, an interest in money, and a lack of interest in being mall guards. My source fits the profile and acknowledged the lack of concern about the complicated Russian legislation that technically makes private military contractors illegal and thus ensures that their members have no protection because the money is so good.

I did not need to ask him why my friend was killed. I knew why: Sasha and his team were digging into dangerous people and these dangerous people wanted to send a message about what happens to those who investigate them. But I wanted to ask him what other journalists could do to avoid a similar fate. I just write about beautiful things, I write about art, he said, laughing at me. Write literally about anything other than that.

As he was teasing me, he was talking about a fundamental truth. Russian support for mercenaries will continue to be an essential part of the Kremlin’s strategy. They are expendable and unhindered by the military bureaucracy. Because Russian society is not too eager to claim them as their own, and they are not publicly grieving when they die, they result in fewer family public relations problems.

Private military organizations allow the Russian government to drop the claim of responsibility. And as long as they embody the financial interests of many people from mercenaries doing grim work to their shadow activities investorstheir will be mercilessly preserved.

What makes these contractors convenient also makes them vulnerable to foreign powers, of course. We saw so much when American forces easily destroyed Russian mercenaries in Syria, just a few months before Sasha was killed in the CAR. No consequences appeared imminent, at least not for Americans.

However, I wondered if Sasha’s brutal assassination at CAR later that year was a sign of some sort of escalating change in domestic politics, a license to be more militant when deemed necessary. My source laughed at that. Then he thought for a moment. Who knows, he finally said. Maybe you will be lucky and eventually there will be a leak.

What remains quite clear is that unarmed villagers, journalists, and anyone else who will encounter the path of Russian mercenaries are likely to have a bad time for it. There is no mechanism to consistently contain this violence, and international outrage does not overwhelm the Kremlin, Prigog, or anyone else who has a direct or indirect interest in private military enterprises. As my source said, They want to be feared, not liked.